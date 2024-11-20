"Yall ready?" - DiJonai Carrington fuels excitement for Unrivaled with snap of intense late-night workout

The WNBA season might be done and dusted for another year but it doesn't mean the players are taking it easy. DiJonai Carrington was back in the gym to squeeze in a late-night workout session, fuelling excitement among the fans ahead of the start of the Unrivaled league.

Carrington took to Instagram to share a selfie as she worked out in a Connecticut Sun kit on Wednesday. She also kept her blonde long locks in place with her trademark headband.

Holding a camera in one hand, the reigning Most Improved Player posed with a drinking water bottle in the other, as she leaned against a wall. She wrote as the caption,

“Unrivaled teams announced tomorrow!!! Yall ready???”

In a follow-up post, Carrington replied to Justin Razooky, a pro basketball skills trainer, who had posted a video of the Connecticut Sun star working up a sweat, hitting a three-pointer, with a timestamp of 2:45 a.m.

She captioned the story,

"Workin while they sleep so we can live how they dreaminnnnn"

DiJonai Carrington / IG

Carrington has been working hard to stay in shape for the Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league, which starts in January in Miami, before the 2025 WNBA season in May.

The league, founded by 2024 WNBA Finalists Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, has already announced 34 of its 36 players across six teams, with the final two picks to be revealed on Thursday. Fans on social media are abuzz with speculation that the final two names might be A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark.

DiJonai Carrington enjoys MIP party with friends

DiJonai Carrington has been making the most of her off-season. On Sunday, she enjoyed a night out with friends at the San Diego restaurant. The gathering was planned by friends to celebrate her winning the WNBA Most Improved Player award this season.

The 26-year-old was dressed in a head-to-toe black outfit with matching sunglasses. She carried a silver handbag with a coordinating silver chain strap and necklace.

She proudly gushed about her friends, writing on her Instagram story,

"Awwwwwwwwwww my friends! They planned a night to celebrate my awards this season 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Carrington later shared a few pictures of the gathering on Instagram, posing with "MIP" balloons and quoting Moneybagg Yo's song "Bussin". She wrote,

"Face card bussin, middle part bussin or whatever Moneybagg said,"

Carrington received 28 of 67 votes to finish 10 votes ahead of Dearica Hamby to win the MIP award. She averaged career-highs of 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.56 steals per game in her fourth year. This was a big improvement from her 2023 season, where she averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.63 steals.

