DiJonai Carrington goes back to blonde in sneak peek from surprise night planned by friends

It has been a week dedicated to her friends for Dijonai Carrington. The Connecticut Sun star's friends threw her a surprise party on Saturday. Carrington posted a series of pictures on her Instagram from the night, which celebrated her success season in the WNBA.

Dijonai Carrington is known for experimenting with her hair, having previously rocked black, brunette and blonde hair colors. For the party, the Sun guard chose to wear her hair blonde.

In the first video from the post, Carrington posted a video from the party that showed a card with all her career achievements listed on it in lake pink color. A strict beside the card also had a picture of the WNBA player from her Sun's Media Day as she enjoyed A pink-themed dinner with her friends.

Posting the picture on her IG story, Carrington captioned the post filled with appreciation for her friends.

"Awwwwwwwwwww my friendss88888>>>>> they planned a night to celebrate my awards this season 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

"Literally my day onesssss."

[Pic Credit: IG/@dijonai__]

Dijonai Carrington played her fourth season with the Connecticut Sun and was one of the best all-around players in the league. She averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She won the Most Improved Player Award in the 2024 season.

Dijonai Carrington sends a heartfelt message for her friend on her wedding day

Dijonai Carrington is experiencing the bane of fame and playing basketball at the highest level. As much as the success the Connecticut Sun player has had on the court, it has undoubtedly been at an expense and sometimes it can be her happiness as well.

Yesterday, on November 15, Carrington made a heartfelt post on her social media for one of her best friends who recently got married. Because of her busy schedule, Carrington was unable to attend the wedding.

The bride made a post on her Instagram story, where she posted a picture with her bridesmaids and captioned it:

"Just missing @dijonai__."

The 2024 MIP awardee reposted the post on her IG story and wrote a long caption, showering love on her newly married friend. Carrington also made a special request to the bride.

"💔💔💔💔 🥹🥹 but I cannot get over you & this dress," Dijonai Carrington wrote. "😩😍😍😍 love you so much, Mrs. Armstrong. 🖤"

"Ima take a picture in my bridesmaid dress and slick pony so you can crop me in 😭."

[Credit: IG/@dijonai__

The WNBA player was one of the biggest reasons behind the success of the Connecticut Sun last season. Carrington has also been busy preparing for her inaugural "Unrivaled" league debut in January.

