"Yeah this eats": Cameron Brink and Napheesa Collier hype up Skylar Diggins as Storm guard turns heads with gorgeous outfit

The Seattle Storm’s three-game winning streak came to an end with a tough 82-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. But it wasn’t just the game that had the fans' attention - Skylar Diggins also impressed fans with her unique pre-game sartorial choice.

Diggins went viral on social media for her daring fashion choice, turning heads with an eccentric ensemble. She styled a Marc Jacobs bra-jacquard t-shirt with black bermudas. The Storm guard added a leather jacket, bold animal print boots and a COS leather bag to complete her unique look.

The 34-year-old guard shared several photos of her striking outfit on Instagram. Her bold style went viral in no time, drawing praise from fans and fellow WNBA stars, including Cameron Brink and Napheesa Collier, among others.

“Yeah this eats,” Brink wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“this right here 🔥🔥🔥,” Chiney Ogwumike said.

“🔥” Collier commented.

“Love this look ❤️! Love you,” a fan wrote.

“she’s never missed and she never will!!! 🔥” @kellmago said.

“Always on point🔥🔥” @lynnc5220 wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@skylardigginssmith)

The 5-foot-9 guard also had a strong performance on the court, stuffing the stat sheet with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gabby Williams also stepped up for the Storm, contributing 20 points and six assists.

Despite their heroic efforts, the Storm couldn’t overcome the Lynx, who were led by impressive performances from Courtney Williams (23 points) and Napheesa Collier (16 points and 10 rebounds).

Skylar Diggins ties Sue Bird’s 19-year-old franchise record

Skylar Diggins wasted no time in making a significant impact for the Storm this season. In just five games, there’s been a clear shift in her offensive strategy – taking on more playmaking responsibilities than ever before. While it’s still early in the season, she’s already averaging a career-high 7.6 assists per game.

Her highlight moment came on May 23, during the Seattle Storm’s clash against the Phoenix Mercury. Skylar Diggins scored a game-high 24 points on 50% shooting. But her passing stole the spotlight, as she dished out 14 assists.

This not only marked the best performance of her 11-year career, but also etched her name in the history book, tying Sue Bird’s single-game assist franchise record set on July 1, 2006.

