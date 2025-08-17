  • home icon
"Yeah it's over": Fever fans panicking after Stephanie White's noncommittal update on Caitlin Clark returning this season 

By Sameer Khan
Published Aug 17, 2025 16:25 GMT
Fever fans are panicking following Stephanie White&rsquo;s noncommittal update on Caitlin Clark
Fever fans are panicking following Stephanie White's noncommittal update on Caitlin Clark (Credits: Getty)

The Indiana Fever finds themselves in a difficult position under coach Stephanie White as they hold the seventh position, with star guard Caitlin Clark still far from returning. Clark has not suited up for the team since the All-Star break in July, missing 21 games this season.

The Fever did well to hang on in her absence, winning five of their first seven games after she was ruled out with a right groin injury. As more and more players found their footing, the team began to look dangerous. But heading into the final stretch of the season, Indiana has faltered, losing four of its last five.

Now down to the seventh position, they are barely hanging on in the playoff hunt. Even if they do make the playoffs, the team isn’t expected to do much damage without its best player.

On Monday, Stephanie White provided an update on Clark’s injury, saying that she is progressing but isn’t practicing. On Saturday, White was asked if Clark would return before the regular season ends. Her noncommittal answer has led to Fever fans hitting the panic button.

Fans reacted to the update on X, saying that the team’s season is over if Caitlin Clark doesn’t return. Here's what else the fans had to say:

While fans continue to speculate, the hope remains for Caitlin Clark to return to the lineup as soon as she's cleared. Following Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald's season-ending injuries, Indiana finds itself with a severely undermanned backcourt as it prepares for the final stretch of the 2025 season.

Caitlin Clark shows support for her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, as he reels with the death of a loved one

Caitlin Clark turned her attention away from the court to send love to her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, who is dealing with the death of his grandmother.

McCaffery, who lost his grandmother on Saturday, shared a picture of her on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message.

"I’ve been trying to think of what to say and I can’t. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️," McCaffery wrote.
Caitlin Clark silently supported her boyfriend, leaving a series of emojis in the post's comment section.

"💗💗💗💗💗💗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," Clark wrote.
Clark&#039;s comment under Connor McCaffery&#039;s post
Clark's comment under Connor McCaffery's post

The Indiana Fever star has been in a relationship with McCaffery since 2023. Both of them are Iowa alums.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

