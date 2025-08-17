"Yeah it’s over”: Fever fans panicking after Stephanie White’s noncommittal update on Caitlin Clark returning this season 

The Indiana Fever finds themselves in a difficult position under coach Stephanie White as they hold the seventh position, with star guard Caitlin Clark still far from returning. Clark has not suited up for the team since the All-Star break in July, missing 21 games this season.The Fever did well to hang on in her absence, winning five of their first seven games after she was ruled out with a right groin injury. As more and more players found their footing, the team began to look dangerous. But heading into the final stretch of the season, Indiana has faltered, losing four of its last five.Now down to the seventh position, they are barely hanging on in the playoff hunt. Even if they do make the playoffs, the team isn’t expected to do much damage without its best player. On Monday, Stephanie White provided an update on Clark’s injury, saying that she is progressing but isn’t practicing. On Saturday, White was asked if Clark would return before the regular season ends. Her noncommittal answer has led to Fever fans hitting the panic button. Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKCoach White on if Caitlin Clark will return before end of regular season: &quot;That's the hope. The hope is that she's back.&quot;Fans reacted to the update on X, saying that the team’s season is over if Caitlin Clark doesn’t return. Here's what else the fans had to say:Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINK@UnderdogWNBA Oh boy! Hopes and dreams!Lew Sid @LewSidRapsLINK@UnderdogWNBA That hope is what is keeping the tickets bought and the fans watching lol they speaking like this intentionally people still holding on to that “hope” thoMR. YPG ❕ @YungjayTVLINK@UnderdogWNBA yeah it’s overmugga @train_abcLINK@UnderdogWNBA If they would’ve rest her right the first time, she would be playing right now.scott devlin @scottde07820838LINK@UnderdogWNBA Not exactly the answer you want to hear, i would have thought it would have been something along the lines of if she has no setbacks now back practicing with the team as of tomorrow then YES she will be back playing before the end of the regular season.While fans continue to speculate, the hope remains for Caitlin Clark to return to the lineup as soon as she's cleared. Following Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald's season-ending injuries, Indiana finds itself with a severely undermanned backcourt as it prepares for the final stretch of the 2025 season. Caitlin Clark shows support for her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, as he reels with the death of a loved oneCaitlin Clark turned her attention away from the court to send love to her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, who is dealing with the death of his grandmother. McCaffery, who lost his grandmother on Saturday, shared a picture of her on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message.&quot;I’ve been trying to think of what to say and I can’t. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️,&quot; McCaffery wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark silently supported her boyfriend, leaving a series of emojis in the post's comment section.&quot;💗💗💗💗💗💗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,&quot; Clark wrote. Clark's comment under Connor McCaffery's postThe Indiana Fever star has been in a relationship with McCaffery since 2023. Both of them are Iowa alums.