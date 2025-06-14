"Yes, lord! Bae is back": Jason Whitlock drops epic reaction to massive Caitlin Clark news

Jason Whitlock didn’t hold back his enthusiasm after major news broke regarding Caitlin Clark on Friday. The veteran analyst, known as one of Clark’s most vocal supporters, has consistently praised the Indiana Fever point guard for the impact she’s had on the WNBA.

Whitlock seemed genuinely thrilled as reports confirmed that Clark had been cleared to return on Saturday. The star rookie had missed five straight games due to a left quad strain, making her comeback a highly anticipated moment for fans and pundits alike.

"Yes, lord! Bae is back!" Whitlock tweeted.

Caitlin Clark last suited up for the Indiana Fever on May 24 in a matchup against the New York Liberty, logging 38 minutes on the floor. It was during that game that the former Iowa standout sustained the first significant injury of her WNBA career. Despite delivering an impressive stat line of 18 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, Clark also recorded a career-high 10 turnovers.

In her absence, the Fever managed to hold their ground and avoid a downward spiral. The team secured two wins in its last five outings and currently sits third in the Eastern Conference and seventh overall in the league with a 4-5 record.

Jason Whitlock throws weight behind Caitlin Clark's impact

A recent report revealed that WNBA viewership has plummeted by a staggering 55% since Caitlin Clark’s injury. In response, Jason Whitlock unleashed a scathing critique on his podcast, taking direct aim at Clark’s detractors and those who have downplayed her influence on the league. He made it clear that the numbers speak volumes about her unparalleled impact.

"The commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, is another one of these clowns," Whitlock said. "When she did this and the WNBA, we put all these pieces in place to experience all these growth, Caitlin Clark disappears with a quad injury and the entire league craters ratings. I think this debate is over."

Clark’s influence on the rise of women’s basketball is undeniable and far-reaching. The great news for the league and the sport as a whole is that the young superstar is set to showcase her exceptional talent once again when she returns to the court on Saturday.

The Fever will square off against the Liberty at 3 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will air on ABC.

