"You cherish those memories" - Caitlin Clark opens her heart on what made Indiana Fever's 2025 campaign special

Caitlin Clark has opened up about the magical run of the Indiana Fever in their injury-plagued 2025 WNBA season. Clark played just 13 games due to multiple muscle-related injuries, including a second groin strain in July that kept her out for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking on teammate Aerial Powers' latest vlog on YouTube, Clark was asked about the moment she was most surprised and most proud of this season. She wasn't shocked that the Fever franchise was able to put together a makeshift roster amid the adversities.

Clark added that she will cherish the memories of the 17-woman roster that was one win away from reaching the WNBA players.

"I don't think anything necessarily surprised me just because I know the type of people that we've had in this locker room over the course of the two years," Clark said. "Obviously, there was some changeover from year one to year two, but you know the core of this group and what this organization is about has always been the same."

The two-time All-Star added:

"Every player that's come in, and you especially, like you've made it so fun, and we've loved having you. Obviously, not everybody can stay cause we had 17 people on our team. So, no matter who it is, you cherish those memories you got to spend with each other."

The Indiana Fever have only three players signed through next season: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson. With the CBA negotiations ongoing, it's unclear if the roster size will increase for next season.

Caitlin Clark attends Chiefs game with Taylor Swift

Caitlin Clark attends Chiefs game with Taylor Swift. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark's offseason is off to a high-profile start, attending the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, as per ESPN. Clark was in the luxury suite with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is the fiancée of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Indiana Fever superstar grew up supporting the Chiefs since they were the closest NFL team in Iowa. She also idolized Swift growing up and has since developed a friendship with the "The Life of a Showgirl" artist.

Clark and Swift were two of the most famous people in attendance on Sunday. The Chiefs entered the game with a 2-3 record, which is one of their worst starts to a season under coach Andy Reid.

