"You have me in a chokehold": Fever's $90,000 star and Marina Mabrey gush over Saniya Rivers channeling her inner model with glamorous outfit

Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers channeled her inner model, turning heads on social media with her latest post. Rivers shared pictures from a photoshoot, where she posed as a model, wearing an all-black outfit consisting of a leather jacket, leather pants, boots and shades with spikes on them.She shared the pictures on Instagram, saying that working as a model hasn’t been a bad idea:“Maybe modeling wouldn’t be a bad idea after all @sydjcolson 🙂‍↔️🙈🖤. #explorepage✨ #wbb.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer post drew a reaction from the Fever’s $90,000 guard, Sydney Colson, who encouraged Rivers in the comment section, saying:“Purr &amp; I’ll be waiting for the runway days…”Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey also left a message in the post’s comment section:“You have me in a chokehold.”Marina Mabrey and Sydney Colson’s comment on Saniya Rivers’ Instagram postSaniya Rivers has been rumored to be dating her teammate, Marina Mabrey, after a clip from the StudBudz, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman’s All-Star stream, went viral in July. Neither Mabrey nor Rivers has addressed the rumors leading to much speculation among fans.Meanwhile, one of Rivers’ biggest supporters, Sydney Colson, is set to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL. Colson was averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists through 30 games this season.Saniya Rivers is off to a quiet start with the Connecticut SunSaniya Rivers’ WNBA career is off to a quiet start. The No. 8 pick of 2025 has made 34 appearances for the Connecticut Sun, averaging 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.While she has been solid for a rookie, her team has struggled, holding 11th place in the standings after being eliminated from playoff contention. It has been a steep decline for the Sun, which finished as the third seed last season.The team witnessed a massive roster overhaul during the offseason with the departures of DeWanna Bonner, DiJonai Carrington, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones. With their season all but over, Connecticut is headed to the lottery just a year after reaching the WNBA semifinals. The team will be counting on Rivers to make a sizeable jump while also adding more talent to return to contention next season.