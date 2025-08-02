  • home icon
"You had a Dallas Wings hat on but I'll let it slide": Caitlin Clark has jokes for Jordan Chiles during wholesome link up

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 02, 2025 04:31 GMT
"You had a Dallas Wings hat on but I'll let it slide": Caitlin Clark has jokes for Jordan Chiles during wholesome link up. [photo: @IndianaFever/X]

Caitlin Clark traveled with her Indiana Fever teammates to American Airlines Center on Friday for a matchup against the Wings. Clark missed her sixth straight game due to a groin injury but remained engaged on the sidelines. The All-Star captain was a loud cheerleader who often egged on her teammates during the game.

Following Indiana’s 88-78 win, Clark met with 2024 Olympics gold medalist Jordan Chiles. After a brief hug, the point guard said:

“You had a Dallas Wings hat on, but I’ll let it slide. … No, just kidding. It’s cool!”
Chiles responded that she has a custom-made hat for every WNBA team. The star gymnast likely wore the Wings merch because she was in Dallas.

Caitlin Clark meeting other athletes and celebrities after games has become quite common. Clark recently opened up about meeting LeBron James after one of her games. Jordan Chiles was the latest to share a few minutes with the hottest draw in the WNBA.

Chiles arguably entered mainstream sports consciousness in 2020 when she won silver in the Tokyo Olympics. Two years later, she won gold in the World Championships in London. In France, she helped Team USA to a gold medal. On Friday, the gymnast couldn’t be happier to link up with Clark.

Indiana Fever racks up fourth straight win with Caitlin Clark on the sidelines

The Indiana Fever were on a three-game winning run when Caitlin Clark reinjured her groin against the Connecticut Sun in mid-July. Without her, the Fever promptly lost back-to-back games to the New York Liberty.

The losses dropped the Fever to 4-7 without their prized point guard. With Clark’s status uncertain, Stephanie White’s players rolled up their sleeves to work harder. The result was an 80-70 come-from-behind win over A’ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces on July 24. Three nights later, they rolled to Chicago to beat up the Sky 93-78.

Caitlin Clark’s absence was again felt on Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury. Indiana stuttered without the superstar point guard before relying on Aliyah Boston to carry the team to a 107-101 win. The morale-boosting victory was followed by a hard-fought battle in Dallas before the Fever emerged with an 88-78 win over the Wings on Friday.

The Fever have now strung together a season-best fourth straight win and improved their record to 8-7 without Clark.

