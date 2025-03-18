Caitlin Clark showed her humorous side, reacting to her teammate Lexie Hull's victory withe Rose BC in the Final of Unrivaled. Commenting on an Instagram post by the Indiana Fever, Clark roasted her co-star Aliyah Boston who fell short against Angel Reese's Rose BC on Monday night.

"Aliyah Boston you didn't deserve this. I'm sorry. - Caitlin Clark via Instagram

In a closely contested game that tested the players' championship mettle, the Rose BC beat the Vinyl BC 62-54 on the back of 2022 WNBA Final MVP Chelsea Gray's night. The veteran point guard also walked away with Unrivaled Finals MVP for leading her team to the title in Angel Reese's absence.

