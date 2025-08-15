"You fine": DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Colson gush over $214,466 forward's GF’s stunning mirror selfies

Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard's girlfriend, Jac'Eil, shared stunning mirror selfies on Thursday. The images garnered the attention of many, including Minnesota Lynx star DiJonai Carrington and Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson.Sharing a twenty-slide post on Instagram, the entrepreneur captioned the post with a single emoji.&quot;🌹,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post, Jac’Eil rocked an olive-green cropped t-shirt with chocolate-brown trousers, teaming the outfit with bold red sandals. She tied the look together with chic red-farmed glasses, glimmering gold jewelry, and a plush fur-laden Yves Saint Laurent bag.The images earned the reaction of DiJonai Carrington and Sydney Colson, who gushed over the images.&quot;You fineeee😍😍😍😍,&quot; Carrington wrote.&quot;😍🔥,&quot; Colson added.Natasha Howard, who signed a 1-year, $214,466 contract with the Fever earlier this season, also replied to her girlfriend's post.&quot;My my my 😘🤍🤞🏾🫦,&quot; she wrote.DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard react to Jac'Eil's post (Souce: Instagram/Jac'Eil)Jac’Eil’s post seemed to capture snapshots from her month, featuring moments like amusement park outings and farm visits with Howard. She also shared a photo of herself sitting courtside at one of Howard’s games, as the star continues to play a key role in the Fever’s rotation.The three-time WNBA champion joined the Fever as a free agent in February and has become an integral part of their roster. She is the only player alongside Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to have started all 33 games for Indiana this season, as they continue their playoff push.Howard has averaged 24.4 minutes per game this season, posting 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. Her standout showing in the Commissioner’s Cup final helped deliver the Fever’s first-ever Cup title, earning her the Commissioner’s Cup MVP honors.DiJonai Carrington playfully claps back at Sydney Colson after she name-drops her girlfriendDijonai Carrington was shipped to the Minnesota Lynx from the Dallas Wings before the trade deadline in August. The forward seemed excited with the move and asked her followers for suggestions on her new squad number. Colson replied to this post and insinuated she should take her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith's number.&quot;Prob Nalyssa’s if I had to guess🙄,&quot; Colson tweeted on August 3.Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINK@DijonaiVictoria Prob Nalyssa’s if I had to guess🙄This earned a playful response from Carrington.&quot;Don’t start hatin again like on dat podcast!! But ya,&quot; Carrington responded.dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ @DijonaiVictoriaLINKdon’t start hatin again like on dat podcast!! but ya.Carrington chose the No. 3 in hopes of winning her first championship with the Minnesota Lynx.