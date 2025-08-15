  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "You fine": DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Colson gush over $214,466 forward's GF’s stunning mirror selfies

"You fine": DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Colson gush over $214,466 forward's GF’s stunning mirror selfies

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 15, 2025 12:47 GMT
&quot;You fine&quot;: DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Colson gush over $214,466 forward
"You fine": DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Colson gush over $214,466 forward's GF’s stunning mirror selfies (Credits: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard's girlfriend, Jac'Eil, shared stunning mirror selfies on Thursday. The images garnered the attention of many, including Minnesota Lynx star DiJonai Carrington and Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson.

Ad

Sharing a twenty-slide post on Instagram, the entrepreneur captioned the post with a single emoji.

"🌹," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the post, Jac’Eil rocked an olive-green cropped t-shirt with chocolate-brown trousers, teaming the outfit with bold red sandals. She tied the look together with chic red-farmed glasses, glimmering gold jewelry, and a plush fur-laden Yves Saint Laurent bag.

The images earned the reaction of DiJonai Carrington and Sydney Colson, who gushed over the images.

"You fineeee😍😍😍😍," Carrington wrote.
"😍🔥," Colson added.

Natasha Howard, who signed a 1-year, $214,466 contract with the Fever earlier this season, also replied to her girlfriend's post.

Ad
"My my my 😘🤍🤞🏾🫦," she wrote.
DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard react to Jac&#039;Eil&#039;s post (Souce: Instagram/Jac&#039;Eil)
DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard react to Jac'Eil's post (Souce: Instagram/Jac'Eil)

Jac’Eil’s post seemed to capture snapshots from her month, featuring moments like amusement park outings and farm visits with Howard. She also shared a photo of herself sitting courtside at one of Howard’s games, as the star continues to play a key role in the Fever’s rotation.

Ad

The three-time WNBA champion joined the Fever as a free agent in February and has become an integral part of their roster. She is the only player alongside Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to have started all 33 games for Indiana this season, as they continue their playoff push.

Howard has averaged 24.4 minutes per game this season, posting 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. Her standout showing in the Commissioner’s Cup final helped deliver the Fever’s first-ever Cup title, earning her the Commissioner’s Cup MVP honors.

Ad

DiJonai Carrington playfully claps back at Sydney Colson after she name-drops her girlfriend

Dijonai Carrington was shipped to the Minnesota Lynx from the Dallas Wings before the trade deadline in August. The forward seemed excited with the move and asked her followers for suggestions on her new squad number. Colson replied to this post and insinuated she should take her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith's number.

Ad
"Prob Nalyssa’s if I had to guess🙄," Colson tweeted on August 3.
Ad

This earned a playful response from Carrington.

"Don’t start hatin again like on dat podcast!! But ya," Carrington responded.

Carrington chose the No. 3 in hopes of winning her first championship with the Minnesota Lynx.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications