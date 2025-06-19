"You aren't gonna beat a Missouri country girl in a fight" - Sophie Cunningham's sister shares messages from fans hailing Fever star after Sun brawl 

Sophie Cunningham's sister, Lindsey Cunningham, reacted to the Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun brawl on social media. The Fever star was involved in a late-game incident on Tuesday, which led to her ejection. It has made headlines since Caitlin Clark was involved in a previous scuffle with Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey.

In a series of posts on her Instagram stories, Lindsey shared some quotes from people on social media siding with Sophie. One had a quote about Sophie being a country girl from Missouri, and the other was from Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy, who is a huge supporter of the Fever.

Here's one of the quotes.

"You aren't gonna beat a Missouri country girl in a fight."

Lindsey Cunningham shared these on her IG stories. (Photos: @linds_cham on IG)

Another story was a throwback photo of Sophie Cunningham as a six-year-old in Missouri training in taekwondo. Her older sister, Lindsey, also played college basketball for the Missouri Tigers. Their father, Jim, suited up for Mizzou's football team, while their mother, Paula, was part of the track and field team.

The Cunningham sisters grew up on a farm, enjoying swimming, fishing, horse riding and the outdoors. She earned a black belt in taekwondo at age six before focusing on basketball in high school. At Mizzou, Sophie is the all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points.

As for what happened on Tuesday, Sophie's actions were a possible retaliation against Jacy Sheldon, who poked Caitlin Clark in the eye earlier in the game. Many were arguing that the officials lost control of the game in the first half, which led to a lot of physicality and inconsistent calls.

Here's the video of the incident.

Pat McAfee praises Sophie Cunningham for having Caitlin Clark's back

ESPN's Pat McAfee was shocked that someone had Caitlin Clark's back on Tuesday's game. McAfee had nothing but praise for Sophie Cunningham, praising the physicality and fire amid an important time for the WNBA ahead of CBA negotiations.

"There was some ladies last night that were trying to get a little physical," McAfee said. "And last year, I think something we noticed, a lot of people noticed when Caitlin would get bullied, nobody would do nothing. ... They bring in Sophie Cunningham, I had no idea Sophie Cunningham was a black belt at the age of six! Boom!"

Expand Tweet

Despite what people think and choosing sides, it's a good thing for the WNBA that they are making headlines and are on the news cycle. The ratings took a hit when Clark was out with an injury.

