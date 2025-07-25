  • home icon
  "You got this honey": Lexie Hull's mom posts heartfelt rallying cry as Fever underutilize sharpshooter despite standout efficiency

“You got this honey”: Lexie Hull’s mom posts heartfelt rallying cry as Fever underutilize sharpshooter despite standout efficiency

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 25, 2025 11:20 GMT
"You got this honey": Lexie Hull's mom posts heartfelt rallying cry as Fever sharpshooter being underutilized despite standout efficiency
“You got this honey”: Lexie Hull’s mom posts heartfelt rallying cry as Fever sharpshooter being underutilized despite standout efficiency (Source: Imagn)

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull received support from her mom, Jamie, on Thursday. The rallying cry comes due to Hull being underutilized by Fever coach Stephanie White despite standout shooting efficiency.

The underutilization of Hull was pointed out by retired teacher Coach Steiner on X (formerly Twitter).

"🏀 Standout Insight: Lexie Hull ranks #1 for her FG% to Usage % ratio is the highest on the team. This means she's converting her limited touches at an elite rate, confirming she is being underutilized. Key Stats: FG%: 43.9% / Usage%: 13.6%," he wrote.

This statistic was retweeted by Lexie Hull's mom with an encouraging note for her daughter.

"She’s got it in her! She’s never going to be perfect. Just needs to rebuild her confidence and the shots will fall. YOU got this honey (@lexiehulll )!!! Drowned out the noise, forget the misses, and let it fly!!! I BELIEVE, We BELIEVE, now YOU BELIEVE!!" she wrote.
The message was shared after Hull's horrific outing against the Aces at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday. The guard scored zero points and shot 0-for-8 in the game.

Despite her performance against Las Vegas, Hull has been one of the most consistent shooters in the league. She has the fifth highest three-point percentage in the league with a 43.7% figure and shoots 42.5% from the field.

The guard has been underutilized by the Fever despite Caitlin Clark's recurring injuries. Hull has started all 25 games for the Fever, but averages 26.8 minutes, which is the lowest among players with 20+ appearances.

Lexie Hull gives teammate Kelsey Mitchell her flowers as the guard continues to lead the Fever in Caitlin Clark's absence

Kelsey Mitchell was praised by her teammate Lexie Hull during her appearance on "Between the Lines" with Lisa Leslie on Wednesday. Hull highlighted Mitchell’s unique skillset, explaining that not many players in the league could do what she does.

"She is one of the most athletic, quickest players I've ever seen. The way she can move through a line of people and get to the rim and still get a shot off—it's impressive. So I think she deserves her flowers. People deserve to know how incredible she has been," Hull expressed.

Mitchell has led the Fever in Caitlin Clark's absence and was at the forefront during their win against the Aces on Thursday. She recorded 21 points and four assists as Indiana clinched an 80-70 win.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
