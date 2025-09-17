"You guys are so forgiven" - Caitlin Clark buries the hatchet with DoorDash after food delivery giant pulls through with reward for Sydney Colson

During her rise to mainstream fame, Caitlin Clark has partnered up with countless brands. Her off-court dealings came in handy, as one of her teammates was compensated nicely following a recent mishap. Earlier this week, Clark was live on Instagram with Indiana Fever teammates Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson. While interacting with fans online, they decided to order some food. However, things ended up unraveling when it arrived and things were missing. Clark immediately stepped into action, asking a frustrated Colson which delivery company she used to make the order. The star guard then called those watching the livestream to action, asking them to tag DoorDash so they see it.DoorDash went above and beyond to reconcile things, sending Colson and the group an abundance of cookies and hooking them up with gift cards. They even made a post about the situation on Instagram, to which Clark commented to applaud their efforts. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;You guys are so forgiven,&quot; Clark wrote. Caitlin Clark's commentAlthough Clark has engaged with DoorDash on social media on numerous occasions, the two sides do not have an official brand deal togehter. Without the services of the All-Star guard, Boston and Mitchell are attempting to lead the Fever on a postseason run. They are currently tied up at one game apiece in their first-round series with the Atlanta Dream. DoorDash has always try to stay in Caitlin Clark's good graces This is far from the first time Caitlin Clark has interacted with DoorDash and it yielded big results. Earlier this year, the food delivery company was willing to give the WNBA star special treatment without thinking twice. As most know, Clark and Kate Martin have built a strong relationship dating back to their days as college teammates at Iowa. As the latter continues to navigate her pro career, she too has landed some brand deals off the court. In March, Martin announced that she'd be partnering up with DoorDash. When the Golden State Valkyries made the announcement on social media, Caitlin Clark jokingly asked for a free dash pass in the comment section. DoorDash's offical account ended up replying to the Fever star, stating that they'd gladly fulfill her request. As one of the top mainstream stars in sports today, DoorDash has worked hard to stay in Clark's good graces. Given all their interactions online, only time will tell if they'll ever decide to collaborate on something.