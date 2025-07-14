"You guys are so sophisticated": Patrick McCaffery and Lexie Hull’s amusing reactions to Caitlin Clark’s wholesome tribute to her boyfriend

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark paid a wholesome tribute to her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, on his birthday. Sharing a post on Sunday, it garnered amusing reactions from Connor's brother, Patrick McCaffery, and Clark's teammate, Lexie Hull.

Turning 27 on Sunday, McCaffery received a love-filled message from Clark on Instagram.

"Happy happy happy birthday con🥳 you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. may this be the best year yet , i love you 🖤🖤," she wrote.

In the four-slide post, Clark shared images of McCaffery and her spending time together. This included a picture of them playing Scrabble, which earned an amusing response from Patrick McCaffery.

"Ooooo you guys are so sophisticated you play scrabble ooooo," he wrote.

Patrick McCaffery's comment on Caitlin Clark's post (Source: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)

He wasn't the only one with an amusing comment, as Lexie Hull requested a picture credit in the comments.

"High quality third photo. Wonder who took it," she wrote.

She also dropped a comment showing love to Connor on his special day.

"We love Connor!!!!," she added.

Connor McCaffery was spotted among the comments, too, as he dropped a two-word response to the wholesome tribute.

"Love u ❤️," he wrote.

Lexie Hull and Connor McCaffery react to Caitlin Clark's birthday post (Source: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)

The duo reportedly met during their time at Iowa University and have been dating since April 2023. Although a D1 player himself, Connor spent a season with the Indiana Pacers before becoming an assistant coach at Butler University.

Caitlin Clark received a love-filled message from her boyfriend on her special day

Connor McCaffery offered a love-filled post to his girlfriend Caitlin Clark on her birthday. The guard turned 23 in January and received a heartwarming message from her boyfriend on Instagram.

Expressing his delight in celebrating her special day together, McCaffery wrote:

"Happy 23rd CC ❤️ (finally we’re celebrating together this year 🥹)! You have an incredible ability to inspire and lift up those around you, and I am lucky to learn from you every day. Thank you for always being you 🤞🏼I love you 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼."

Clark was spotted replying in the comments.

"Awh🥺 love you ❤️‍🔥🖤," she wrote.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Connor McCaffery's post (Source Connor McCaffery/Instagram)

The couple has been dating for two years and are often seen attending sporting events together.

