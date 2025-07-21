  • home icon
"You killeddddddddd it": Paige Bueckers, Erica Wheeler and other WNBA star can't keep calm as Gabby Williams turns heads in Indiana

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 21, 2025 03:26 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Gabby Williams played her first WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. The Seattle Storm guard earned a spot among the reserves after the coaches voted her into the event. Williams did not disappoint in Indiana despite Team Clark losing the contest 151-131.

On Sunday, Williams shared clips of the game on Instagram, prompting reactions from fellow NBA players.

Erica Wheeler commented:

“You killeddddddddd it!!!! 🔥”

Paige Bueckers reacted:

“Mes potes 🤞🏼”

Nneka Ogwumike, who had a historic night, joined the fun:

“1st of many gabzzzz”

Seattle Storm teammate Skylar Diggins, who recorded the first triple-double in All-Star Game history, reacted:

“Yeah Gab!”

Former Storm guard Nika Muhl stayed on the same vein:

“Gabbianaaaaaa”
WNBA players react to Gabby Williams' post All-Star game photos on Instagram.

Gabby Williams came off the bench to contribute 16 points, five assists and one steal. She shot 5-for-11, including 4-for-10 from deep. Williams was Team Clark’s best and most efficient shooter on Saturday.

The first-time All-Star also had fun going up against Seattle Storm teammates and ASG veterans Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins. After the game, Williams celebrated the event by posing for photos with them and another Storm teammate, Erica Wheeler.

Gabby Williams is enjoying a breakout season with Seattle Storm

A combination of national team duties and injuries forced Gabby Williams to 19 games in 2023 and 2024. Now healthy and the Paris Olympics over, Williams returned with a splash. The Jewell Loyd trade in the offseason also gave the former UConn star a bigger role beside resident star Skylar Diggins.

This season, Williams is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game, all career-high numbers. She is making 44.4% of her shots, including 33.3% from behind the arc.

The seven-year veteran’s impact has not just been limited to offense. She has arguably become the Storm’s most versatile defender, who often guards the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

Williams’ emergence has softened the blow of the Loyd trade. The Seattle Storm own a 14-9 record, fourth-best in the WNBA, with significant help from the Les Bleus star. The All-Star selection was a recognition of her breakout season that has caught the attention of fellow players.

