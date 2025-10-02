"You know what's next, right?": Aliyah Boston sounds confident on Fever's gradual progression and 2026 finals run

Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever made a gritty postseason push in 2025, reaching the semifinals and taking the red-hot Las Vegas Aces all the way to overtime in a do-or-die Game 5 on Tuesday before ultimately falling, 107-98.It was an improbable run for the Fever, who entered the playoffs without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson -- and in Game 5, also lost Kelsey Mitchell to injury while Boston fouled out.After the loss, a reporter noted the Fever’s progression, making the playoffs last year and advancing to the semifinals this year. Boston cut him off, responding:“You know what's next, right? Keep it going. Next year, finish it.”When the reporter pressed further, asking about her personal growth both year-to-year and throughout a season marked by constant adjustments with different and late-signed point guards, Aliyah Boston reflected:“Honestly, I feel like I'm super proud of myself. Just like you said, adjusting and adapting. And for me, a championship's always on my mind. I think, no matter what happens, obviously you hate losing, but you kind of started with your question with just the progression that it's been.“That's my mindset. We got a taste of it, Game 5, semifinals, and now we want the real thing. And that's honestly going to be our mindset coming in for next year. And I'm super excited going into this offseason. Time to put a lot of work in. I'm just getting ready to come back and win.”The Fever now face a pivotal offseason, with the question of who will be part of their potential Finals push in 2026, ideally with a fully healthy Caitlin Clark.Aliyah Boston to have a busy offseasonComing off her third WNBA season, where she averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 44 games while earning All-Star honors, Aliyah Boston is set for a busy offseason both on and off the court.On Monday, Unrivaled announced that Boston will return to Miami for the 3x3 league’s second season after playing in its inaugural run earlier this year with Vinyl BC.Front Office Sports also reported that Boston is close to finalizing a deal to return to Peacock and NBC as a studio and game analyst for Big Ten women’s basketball.