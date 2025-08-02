  • home icon
  "You look great queen" - Fever's Chloe Bibby 'fan girls' over Aliyah Boston's vibrant tunnel fit ahead of Wings clash

"You look great queen" - Fever's Chloe Bibby 'fan girls' over Aliyah Boston's vibrant tunnel fit ahead of Wings clash

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 02, 2025 11:30 GMT
&quot;You look great queen&quot; - Fever
"You look great queen" - Fever's Chloe Bibby 'fan girls' over Aliyah Boston's vibrant tunnel fit ahead of Wings clash (Source: Imagn)

Indiana Fever's latest addition, Chloe Bibby, sent love to her teammate Aliyah Boston. The Australian swooned over Boston's vibrant tunnel fit ahead of Indiana's clash against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center on Friday.

Aliyah Boston’s outfit for the game was shared by the Fever’s Instagram account.

"Stylin’ down south 🔥," the Fever captioned the post.

Bibby, who photobombed Boston in the picture, reshared the post on her story.

"@aliyah.boston You look great queen I'm so sorry 😂."

The forward also addressed her photobombing the image with a two-word remark.

"Fan girling 👋🏻," she added.
Chloe Bibby reacts to Aliyah Boston's picture on Instagram (Source: Instagram/ Chloe Bibby)
Chloe Bibby reacts to Aliyah Boston's picture on Instagram (Source: Instagram/ Chloe Bibby)

The post featured pre-game outfits of Fever players as they arrived for the first of four games in the West. Indiana defeated the Wings 88-78, extending its win streak to four games. It was Bibby's first contest after signing an end-of-the-season contract with the team last week.

Bibby had first signed a seven-day contract after being waived by the Golden State Valkyries. However, her performances against the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky earned her an extension as she is set to feature in Fever's plans this season.

In her three games for Indiana, Bibby has averaged 10 minutes, while scoring 8.0 ppg and shooting 55.5% from the three-point line.

The Fever will face the Seattle Storm in their next game on Sunday before travelling to Los Angeles and Arizona to face the Sparks and the Mercury.

Aliyah Boston records fifth straight double-double in Dallas win as Chloe Bibby achieves rare feat in her third game

Although Kesley Mitchell's 23 points were the most by any Fever player in Friday's win, Aliyah Boston continued her fine form, recording her fifth consecutive double-double.

Chloe Bibby also achieved a rare feat during the win as the forward became the first player since 2008 to record multiple 3-pointers in her first three games.

"Chloe Bibby is the first player since 2008 (Katie Douglas) to hit multiple threes in each of her first three games with the franchise 🏹," the Fever announced via X (formerly Twitter).

Boston has continued to perform in Caitlin Clark's absence, while Bibby has turned out to be a smart pick-up by the Fever.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

