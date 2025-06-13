WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has urged the Chicago Sky to try and sign Aari McDonald if she is released by the Indiana Fever.

On "The Women's Hoops Show" on Wednesday, the four-time WNBA champion discussed Chicago's point guard situation. Swoopes said Courtney Vandersloot's absence has been damaging for the Sky and the team should look to fill the void with the 5-foot-6 McDonald.

"Personally, I think Aari McDonald should stay at Indiana," Swoopes said. (50:52) "She is making a big difference on that team. When Caitlin gets back, they gotta get rid of somebody, and if it's Aari McDonald, Chicago you need to call her. You need a point guard, you need an experienced point guard!"

Chicago Sky's starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot suffered an ACL injury in their 85-79 loss against the Fever on Saturday. While they have Ariel Atkins and Hailey Van Lith as the backup guards, neither of them is as efficient as Vandersloot on the court.

The Fever acquired Aari McDonald through an emergency hardship contract after all their main roster guards were sidelined with injuries. McDonald made an immediate impact on the Fever squad, leading them to a two-game win streak. However, according to WNBA rules, the Fever would have to release her when Caitlin Clark or Sophie Cunningham return to the roster.

Fever coach Stephanie White provides update on Caitlin Clark's injury rehab

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark suffered a left quadriceps strain in her team's 90-88 loss against the NY Liberty on May 24. She has not featured since.

Sophie Cunningham has also been sidelined because of an ankle injury.

Ahead of the Fever's second matchup against the defending champions on Saturday, coach Stephanie White provided an update on Clark and Cunningham's recovery.

"I mean, we limited their reps but really tried to get them up and down the floor a little bit, start to try to get into game rhythm, game speed, game pace," White told the media on Thursday. "Timing's a little bit off, rhythm a little bit off. But continuing to try to work them in as much as we could."

Before getting injured, Caitlin Clark was averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.

