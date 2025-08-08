"You need people to tune in" - Theo Von puts a positive spin on WNBA d*ldo controversy with Caitlin Clark's absence affecting ratings

The WNBA has been shrouded in an unnecessary controversy of late, with di*dos being thrown on the court during games. However, comedian Theo Von put a positive spin on this narrative, explaining that it has helped gain viewers in Caitlin Clark's continued absence.

On his This Past Weekend podcast on Thursday, Von discussed the s*x toy incidents in the WNBA. He claimed the league should "embrace" this controversy, calling it "free advertising."

"I mean, look, I think you have to embrace it. You don't get free advertising like this a lot," Von said (3:13 onwards).

Von believed the incident kept audiences engaged while highlighting Clark's long absence from the league due to an injury.

"Caitlin Clark's out. She's been injured a decent amount this season. So, you need people to tune in," he continued.

Caitlin Clark’s absence has taken a toll on ratings. The star guard has dealt with three separate injuries this season, with her current groin issue sidelining her for nine straight games.

According to a report by Legion Hoops on X (formerly Twitter), television ratings have gone down by 55% amid her injury.

"WNBA television ratings are currently down 55% since Caitlin Clark’s injury," the caption read.

Despite Von’s claims, the d*ldo incidents have become a serious concern for the WNBA. The first occurred during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Valkyries and has since been repeated in Chicago and Los Angeles. Despite the growing number of incidents, the league has been unable to catch the perpetrator.

Theo Von once opened up on his first WNBA game experience while showing support for Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate

Theo Von once offered his honest thoughts on the WNBA after experiencing a live game in July 2024. The comedian was courtside for a Las Vegas Aces game and showed his support for Caitlin Clark's ex-Iowa teammate Kate Martin.

Expressing his thoughts about the game, Von seemed stoked about the experience and confessed his love for women's basketball and Martin.

"I went to a game this past weekend in Las Vegas. I'm a Kate Martin fan. I'm not gonna sit in the closet anymore, I am a Kate Martin fan, Von said.

"And, you know, for some people, it's almost like admitting they're using drugs or whatever. For me, it's not like that. I became an Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Women's hoops." (0:51 onwards)

Since his admission, Von has discussed the WNBA on numerous occasions and often appears alongside Kate Martin away from basketball.

