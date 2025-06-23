"You need villains" - Joy Taylor doubles down on crediting Angel Reese for Caitlin Clark's rise while highlighting race-driven backlash for Sky star

Fox Sports analyst Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the rivalry between WNBA stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. The sports analyst credited Reese's "villain" role in Clark's popularity. Taylor also touched on the race-driven backlash the Chicago Sky star has been receiving.

On Monday's "The Joe Budden Podcast," Taylor said that Clark and Reese's rivalry is similar to that of NBA legends Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in the 1980s. She highlighted the importance of having a "villain" in the storyline.

"I think storylines are so f****ng important," Taylor said. "I think you need villians. I think you need heroes. You need sh*t to sell. You got to sell a fight, like brand all of this. And it upset white men, who watched this strong, winning, unapologetic black women... be in Caitlin's face."

"And it's now spun into this whole thing where Caitlin's better than Angel. I just said, we would not be talking about Caitlin Clark the way that we do if it wasn’t for that moment with Angel Reese. And I will die on this hill."

The alleged rivalry between Clark and Reese started while they were in college and have moved to the WNBA. In the season opener on May 17, Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Reese, which resulted in an altercation. The young stars have both brushed off the scuffle as "nothing malicious."

Taylor hosts her show, "The Joy Taylor Show." She also co-hosts "Speak" alongside former Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce. Taylor previously moderated a show with sports media personalities Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

WNBA legend Candace Parker on comparisons between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese: "Comparing apples and oranges"

On the June 8 episode of "Spolitics" podcast with political commentator Jemele Hill, WNBA legend Candace Parker discussed the comparisons between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Parker laid out the differences between the style of play of the young stars.

"I just think that it's like comparing apples and oranges," Parker said (Timestamp: 26:32). "Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, it's like, what are we doing? They like doing the Magic and Bird comparison; well, they played similar positions. Bird wasn't a point guard, but he played the guard position. They at least kind of match up.

"This? What are we doing? I'm not falling into that. I'm not into the comparison. I think there are a number of things that Angel can improve on, will improve on in the situation she's in. And I think Caitlin Clark has done that, even in her first year, in terms of being able to be that floor general."

Clark is averaging 19.8 points, 8.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds in eight games this season. On the other hand, Reese is putting up 10.8 ppg and 11.5 rpg in 13 games.

Clark's Indiana Fever will take on Reese's Chicago Sky on July 27 at the United Center in Chicago.

