"You have to pay": Fever's Lexie Hull makes feelings known on refusing to hire stylist amid photo-worthy commitments

As she's become a more notable figure in the WNBA, Lexie Hull has slowly upped her wardrobe game when it comes to arena attire. While some players go the extra mile with their "tunnel fits," she prides herself on providing her own sense of flare.

It is a customary practice for women in the WNBA to hire a stylist to put together their game-day attire. However, it's a luxury that Hull has opted to forego. Instead, creating her outfit has become a key part of her pre-game routine.

During a recent interview with "Who What Wear," Lexie Hull opened up on opting not to hire a stylist to help her put together gameday fits. She cited having to shell out extra money and not getting to keep the clothes as major factors in this decision. Most players go the stylist route for their convenience, but it does not bother Hull.

"You have to pay for it, and you don't get to keep the clothes a lot of the time," Hull said. "For some people, it's too much of an ask and too much of a headache to do prior to a game," she explains. "For me, that's part of my pre-game routine—it is in the schedule."

Hull is coming off her best season with the Indiana Fever, proving to be an ideal complement on and off the court to Caitlin Clark. She is currently keeping her skills sharp in Unrivaled, where she has helped Rose BC secure a spot in the playoffs.

Lexie Hull speaks on buying clothes with money won from bet with Kahleah Cooper

During the WNBA season, Lexie Hull got to share the floor with the league's newest emerging superstar in Caitlin Clark. Now with Unrivaled, she is playing alongside a fresh group of talented players. Among the most notable names on Rose BC's roster are Kahleah Cooper and Angel Reese.

Despite their short time together, the girls have seemed to build a close bond. Earlier in her interview, Hull opened up on winning $1,000 from Cooper in a friendly wager.

Last month, Unrivaled had its first one-on-one tournament. Hull was among those chosen to compete, slotting in as a No. 7 seed. Before her first game, Cooper and Reese bet her she wouldn't walk out to a song by rapper "Boosie Badazz." Hull stunned both her teammates when she went through with the song choice.

Things didn't pan out for Lexie Hull in the tournament, but she still walked away $1,000 richer. When reflecting on the situation, she stated that the money would be used to buy clothes.

"I made $1000 off that, so I'll take it any day," Hull said. "I'm constantly buying clothes, so I'm sure a part of it will go toward a new outfit."

This season with Rose BC, Hull is averaging 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

