“You play with the GOAT of our game" - Sophie Cunningham draws bold Diana Taurasi parallel to Caitlin Clark’s signature skill

Sophie Cunningham is embracing her new role with the Indiana Fever after spending the first six career seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. Cunningham wasn't shy when discussing her desire to share touches with Caitlin Clark. She said she tried to recruit the guard during the 2024 All-Star Game held in Phoenix.

Cunningham can't stop raving about Clark now that they're teammates. She even compared the former No. 1 pick to one of the biggest legends of the game: Diana Taurasi.

After a practice session on Tuesday, Cunningham told the reporters that playing with Taurasi somehow prepared her to play with Clark, given their similar playstyles.

“You play with the GOAT of our game, you’re gonna learn a lot," Cunningham said (via The Athletic's James Boyd). … The way that (CC) throws the ball is a lot like how DT threw it. I think this is just the younger version of her.”

Even though she entered the WNBA as a prolific scorer, there is much more of Clark's game that fans have yet to discover. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is a solid playmaker. She led the league in assists per game in 2024 (8.4), showcasing her passing abilities night in and night out.

The Indiana Fever are considered championship hopefuls entering the 2025 season. With the additions of Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, among others, this team is poised to win it all for the first time since 2012.

Caitlin Clark shares expectations for 2025 WNBA season after Sophie Cunningham and other additions

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tipped off training camp on Sunday. This is the first week with all the veterans and newcomers available for Stephanie White.

As the team unveiled its 2025 slogan, "Now You Know," Clark was asked what she'd like fans to know about the team. She talked about their playstyle and the pieces, Sophie Cunningham included, they brought in during the offseason.

"I think that playing basketball the right way," Clark said. "We love playing in front of our fans. We're building a championship-winning team.

"We're excited about it, we're excited about all the pieces that we've added; a great coaching staff and we're fired up and working hard and I think we play basketball the right way and we give our fans a lot to cheer about and we love our teammates and work really hard."

The Fever tip off the preseason on Saturday against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

