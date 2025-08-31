  • home icon
  • "You play too much": Chloe Bibby has hilarious reaction to Fever teammate's wholesome gesture

“You play too much”: Chloe Bibby has hilarious reaction to Fever teammate’s wholesome gesture

By Peter Okereke
Published Aug 31, 2025 20:21 GMT
Chloe Bibby and Natasha Howard
“You play too much”: Chloe Bibby has hilarious reaction to Fever’s teammate’s wholesome gesture - Source: Imagn

Indiana Fever rookie Chloe Bibby dropped a hilarious reaction to teammate Natasha Howard's candid Instagram story. Howard had shared a photo where she could be seen touching Bibby's hair as the Australian player seemed distracted with something else.

Howard claimed in her story's caption that she was actually styling Bibby's hair.

"If you need your hair done again, come back to me," she wrote in the caption tagging Bibby.

Bibby reposted it on her Instagram story with a hilarious response to Howard:

"You play too much😂🫶"
Chloe Bibby's IG story (via @chloe_bibby/Instagram)
Chloe Bibby's IG story (via @chloe_bibby/Instagram)

Chloe Bibby has slowly climbed her way to become a capable role player for the Fever after an unconventional path to the WNBA this season. In late July, the forward was signed to a seven-day contract by the franchise after her previous two-week contract with the Valkyries expired.

It was an opportunity the Australian forward seized with both hands. She went on to average 9.0 points per game, shooting 44.4 % and 50.0 % from beyond the arc in her first two games for the Fever.

As a result of her performances, Bibby was signed to a rest-of-season deal on August 1, further solidifying the relationship she's created with her teammates, especially Natasha Howard.

Chloe Bibby speaks about her excitement to join the Fever

After being waived by the Golden State Valkyries, Chloe Bibby likely went through a hard patch. However, she bounced back with determination to impress the Indiana Fever management and eventually earned a place on the team.

Speaking with the press in Indianapolis, the 27-year-old had nothing but sheer gratitude for the opportunity given to her by the franchise. She opened up about her excitement to play for the team and carve a path for herself in the process.

"Obviously, I'm very excited. Just to be back in the W and have another crack is really exciting," she said. "Really grateful for this opportunity here with the Fever and very excited."
Bibby will look to continue putting in top performances for the team as they make a push for the playoffs. However, she is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Valkyries. She is averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds this season.

Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke

Twitter icon

Peter Okereke covered the WNBA for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.
His last stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

