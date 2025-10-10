"You played until the wheels came off" - Stephanie White, Caitlin Clark & others beam with pride as Kelsey Mitchell earns her first All-WNBA Team spot

Kelsey Mitchell earned her career's first All-WNBA first team selection on Friday. The Indiana Fever guard was a force to be reckoned with this season. She was single-handedly responsible for carrying the Fever on her back after all of their starting lineup guards, including Caitlin Clark, were sidelined with season-ending injuries.Mitchell led Indiana to a sixth-place finish in the standings. In the postseason, she helped her teammates secure the first series win against the Atlanta Dream and advance to the semifinals, where they lost to the eventual WNBA Finalists, the Las Vegas Aces.The Fever guard secured 58 first-team votes and 10 second-team votes in the All-WNBA team voting. She made the first team with 320 points. On Friday, the Fever shared a video compilation on their X account. The video featured the Fever players and coaching staff sending their warm congratulations to their star guard.&quot;Congratulations Kelsey, first team All-WNBA. You deserve it, well earned honor. You put us on your back, you literally played until the wheels came off. We are so proud of you, so happy to be along for this part of your journey, congratulations,&quot; Stephanie White said.&quot;Kelsey congratulations, first team All-WNBA.Truly nobody more deserving, It was incredible getting to watch you from the front row literally every single night. What you did for our team was just incredible,&quot; Caitlin Clark said.&quot;I am so happy for you, I am so proud of you, you have worked your b*** off and you deserve your flowers all the time. i am so happy that you are receiving them. Congrats Kels,&quot; Aliyah Boston said.Other Fever stars also delivered similar messages for Kelsey Mitchell in the video compilation. They wished the praised the Fever guard to be deserving of the honor and wished for her to do great in the future.Mitchell averaged 20.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 45.6% shooting from the field.Kelsey Mitchell's stats that back up her debut All-WNBA Team nodKelsey Mitchell earned her first All-WNBA team selection and deservedly so, as the Fever guard was arguably a top-five guard in the league during the playoffs. She turned into a beast when it mattered the most for her team.During this postseason, Mitchell averaged 22.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in eight games. She scored more than 20 points in every game during the playoffs except three. Her highest scoring game was on Sept. 21 in Game 1 of the semifinal series against the Acees.Kelsey Mitchell exploded for 34 points in that game with 34 minutes of game time. She helped the Fever secure an 89-73 win, upsetting the Aces and their fans on their home court. The Fever guard was quite efficient from all three levels on the court.She shot 42.8% from the field, 42.9% from downtown, and 86.7% from the charity line during her postseason campaign. She delivered one of the best playoff performances in the last decade, and fairly earned her spot among the best players on the All-WNBA team.