  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Kelsey Mitchell
  • "You played until the wheels came off" - Stephanie White, Caitlin Clark & others beam with pride as Kelsey Mitchell earns her first All-WNBA Team spot

"You played until the wheels came off" - Stephanie White, Caitlin Clark & others beam with pride as Kelsey Mitchell earns her first All-WNBA Team spot

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 10, 2025 21:36 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Stephanie White, Caitlin Clark & others beam with pride as Kelsey Mitchell earns her first All-WNBA Team spot. (Image Source: Getty)

Kelsey Mitchell earned her career's first All-WNBA first team selection on Friday. The Indiana Fever guard was a force to be reckoned with this season. She was single-handedly responsible for carrying the Fever on her back after all of their starting lineup guards, including Caitlin Clark, were sidelined with season-ending injuries.

Ad

Mitchell led Indiana to a sixth-place finish in the standings. In the postseason, she helped her teammates secure the first series win against the Atlanta Dream and advance to the semifinals, where they lost to the eventual WNBA Finalists, the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever guard secured 58 first-team votes and 10 second-team votes in the All-WNBA team voting. She made the first team with 320 points. On Friday, the Fever shared a video compilation on their X account. The video featured the Fever players and coaching staff sending their warm congratulations to their star guard.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Congratulations Kelsey, first team All-WNBA. You deserve it, well earned honor. You put us on your back, you literally played until the wheels came off. We are so proud of you, so happy to be along for this part of your journey, congratulations," Stephanie White said.
"Kelsey congratulations, first team All-WNBA.Truly nobody more deserving, It was incredible getting to watch you from the front row literally every single night. What you did for our team was just incredible," Caitlin Clark said.
Ad
"I am so happy for you, I am so proud of you, you have worked your b*** off and you deserve your flowers all the time. i am so happy that you are receiving them. Congrats Kels," Aliyah Boston said.
Ad

Other Fever stars also delivered similar messages for Kelsey Mitchell in the video compilation. They wished the praised the Fever guard to be deserving of the honor and wished for her to do great in the future.

Mitchell averaged 20.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 45.6% shooting from the field.

Kelsey Mitchell's stats that back up her debut All-WNBA Team nod

Kelsey Mitchell earned her first All-WNBA team selection and deservedly so, as the Fever guard was arguably a top-five guard in the league during the playoffs. She turned into a beast when it mattered the most for her team.

Ad

During this postseason, Mitchell averaged 22.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in eight games. She scored more than 20 points in every game during the playoffs except three. Her highest scoring game was on Sept. 21 in Game 1 of the semifinal series against the Acees.

Kelsey Mitchell exploded for 34 points in that game with 34 minutes of game time. She helped the Fever secure an 89-73 win, upsetting the Aces and their fans on their home court. The Fever guard was quite efficient from all three levels on the court.

She shot 42.8% from the field, 42.9% from downtown, and 86.7% from the charity line during her postseason campaign. She delivered one of the best playoff performances in the last decade, and fairly earned her spot among the best players on the All-WNBA team.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Avi Shravan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications