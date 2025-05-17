"You're the apple of my eye bookie": Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan sends heartfelt message to WNBA star after major event linkup

On Friday, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's daughter, Jasmine Jordan, was seen sending a heartfelt message to WNBA star Isabelle Harrison. The duo was seen linking up at a major Jordan and Swarovski collaboration event in New York, as the NY Liberty star sat down for a conversation on basketball and fashion during the occasion.

Ad

The former University of Tennessee star first shared a picture of Jasmine Jordan and her on her story, as the duo posed for pictures. Captioning the image with a short note, she wrote:

"My heart fr fr, missed you so much @mickijae."

Jasmine later reposted this story on her account as she captioned the post with a heartfelt message:

"You're the apple of my eye, bookie - I so proud of you!" she remarked.

Ad

Trending

Jasmine Jordan and Isabelle Harrison pose for an image during the Jordan x Swarovski event

The duo was at the event as a part of the Jordan brand, as Harrison is a sponsored athlete of the brand, while Jasmine is supposedly a field rep in the sport marketing division. This event was a collaboration between jewelry brand Swarovski and Jordan as they launched a limited edition Jordan 1 Low.

Ad

This sneaker commemorated 40 years since the release of the Jordan 1 and featured an intricate crystal design reinterpreting the iconic black and gray “Shadow” colorway. The shoe, adorned with jewels throughout, is priced at $1,000. The event took place on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Jasmine Jordan shares a special message for her son on his sixth birthday

Jasmine Jordan shared multiple images of her son on Monday, as she shared the news of his baptism. Solidifying his faith in god, the christening took place on his sixth birthday as Jordan shared a special message for him on Instagram:

Ad

"I love the month of May because of you. I love my mornings + sleepless nights because of you. I love cooking, cleaning, + running our errands and so much more because of you. I love being a mom but specifically your mom. I now have a 6yr old (WOAH🤯) and each year, my son amazes me!! Being his mother is a blessing. I don’t take it for granted," she wrote.

Ad

Jasmine continued to shower her son with love as she thanked god and the pastor for her son's baptism:

"This birthday was extra special as Keemie’s foundation in Christ was solidified with his baptism on his birthday last Sunday. Thank you @pastorharris for officiating and all the work you do. To have Keemie baptized in my church home made it all more special! 🤎" she continued.

Ad

Jasmine Jordan is married to former NBA player Rakeem Christmas, who suited up for the Indiana Pacers for two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More