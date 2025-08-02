  • home icon
  "You're so cool wow": Fever's $233,468 All-Star drops heartfelt reaction on Lexie Hull's July recap

"You're so cool wow": Fever's $233,468 All-Star drops heartfelt reaction on Lexie Hull's July recap

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 02, 2025 10:46 GMT

"You're so cool wow": Fever's $233,468 All-Star drops heartfelt reaction on Lexie Hull's July recap (Source: Imagn)

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull shared a collection of images online on Friday, recapping her memorable moments from July. The post was showered with love by many, including her All-Star teammate Aliyah Boston, who shared a heartfelt reaction.

Sharing the 11-slide post on Instagram, Hull captioned the images with a four-word message.

"Another month in the 📚 ," she wrote.
Aliyah Botson reacted to the post in the comments, responding with a four-word message of her own.

"You’re so cool, wow 😍😍😍," Boston commented.
Aliyah Boston comments on Lexie Hull's post on Instagram (Source: Instagram/Lexie Hull)

In her post, Hull shared highlights from her time with the Fever in July. She included images from their games against the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty, as well as her participation in All-Star Weekend.

Although she wasn't named an All-Star, Hull made an appearance during the weekend as a replacement for Caitlin Clark in the 3-point contest. Boston, who signed a three-year contract worth $233,468 in her rookie season, joined Hull at the All-Star festivities, participating in the All-Star Game alongside teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Despite coming off the bench in most games, Lexie Hull has been an important part of the Fever rotation. The guard has been a huge asset in Clark's absence and has featured in 27 of Indiana's 28 games this term. Averaging 26.3 minutes per game, Hull has recorded 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

She also averages the highest three-point percentage on the Fever roster at 41.6%, which is the 11th-best figure in the league.

Lexie Hull shares her thoughts on the 3-point contest after stepping in for Caitlin Clark at the last minute

Lexie Hull took part in the 3-point contest during the All-Star game in Indiana in July. The guard earned the opportunity after her teammate, Caitlin Clark, was ruled out of the event due to a groin injury. Although unable to win, Hull shared her thoughts on participating during a media availability.

"It's awesome. It's so fun," she said. "The fans were great. I definitely felt them. I heard them. I wish I could do it again right now, 'cause I feel like I was so nervous at the start — and all of us were.
"So it's just a fun experience. Really proud to be part of it, proud to represent the Fever. It's been a fun weekend."
Hull participated in the event alongside Sonia Citron, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Sabrina Ionescu.

