"You're going to hurt one of us": Sophie Cunningham gets brutally honest as another d*ldo hits a WNBA court 

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham delivered a brutally honest message after two d*ldos hit WNBA courts over the last three days. It first occurred during a game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday, and the incident repeated during Friday's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Valkyries.It was the same green sex toy on both occasions. While fans online have had laughs about it, Fever guard Cunningham called out the people who were doing it, fearing for the safety of the players.&quot;stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.&quot;Cunningham's issue with it is valid, considering both times it was thrown on the court during active play. Had a player run over it, it could have resulted in a gruesome injury, which may have had a long-term impact on someone's career.