"You're hungrier when you're not able to participate" - Fever HC Stephanie White marvels at Caitlin Clark's involvement in injury-riddled season

Caitlin Clark only appeared in 13 games during the 2025 WNBA season due to a groin injury. However, the Indiana Fever remained a competitive crew led by MVP finalist Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, lifting the squad to the second round despite an injury-riddled regular season. Fever head coach Stephanie White lauded Clark for continuing to engage with the team on the sidelines while continuing to rehab her injury throughout the season. &quot;I continue to be impressive with her work ethic,&quot; White said.&quot;She was somebody who was in the gym all the time. She works incredibly hard. She is a perfectionist. She doesn't take plays off. For a player like her, I can imagine it's very frustrating to be in a situation where you are not on the floor.&quot; &quot;But what I am so absolutely proud of is her continuing to pour for her teammates. She is the number one cheerleader on the sidelines. She continues to be engaged in everything that we do. &quot;Clark did not miss a game in her collegiate career, and her first season in the WNBA last yearFor White, Clark may have picked up a different perspective while she was out with an injury. &quot;It sucks to not be able to play, but you can also gain a different perspective when you're watching in the sideline,&quot; she said. Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in her appearances this season. The Fever maintained their spot in the middle of the standings during the regular season, finishing in the sixth seed with a 24-20 record. Caitlin Clark declares her focus was to support her teammates from the sidelinesCaitlin Clark has been a constant presence on the Fever's bench throughout the season. For her, it was her job to continue supporting the squad in any way she could. “Being there for my teammates, being a voice for them, because that’s what I am when I’m playing, so you gotta still be that consistent voice when you’re sitting on the bench,” she said. “That’s been my focus, and I think that can kind of distract you from not actually playing when you just focus on your teammates and how I can serve them and help them.”The Fever remains in the middle of a second-round series against the Las Vegas Aces. Clark is not expected to return for the Fever this season.