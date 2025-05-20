  • home icon
"You're nothing without Caitlin Clark": Jason Whitlock gives massive reality check to Angel Reese as racism controversy boils over

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 20, 2025 04:40 GMT
"You're nothing without Caitlin Clark": Jason Whitlock gives massive reality check to Angel Reese as racism controversy boils over. [photo: @realjasonwhitlock/IG, @chicagosky/IG]
"You’re nothing without Caitlin Clark": Jason Whitlock gives massive reality check to Angel Reese as racism controversy boils over. [photo: @realjasonwhitlock/IG, @chicagosky/IG]

Jason Whitlock jumped in on Sunday on the recent controversy between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. The rivals had a viral scuffle on Saturday in the Indiana Fever’s 93-58 beatdown of the Chicago Sky in the WNBA’s season-opening game. Following the incident, the league is investigating reports that Reese was subjected to racist remarks.

Whitlock tossed in his thoughts following the incident that created a social media storm.

“Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. She hates the one person who might lead the WNBA to profitability. Reese hates the player who has made her rich and famous. This is insanity. Why hate Caitlin Clark? You’re nothing without Caitlin Clark.”
Whitlock has been highly critical of Reese over the past few years, particularly when it comes to the WNBA’s popularity and profitability. Last year, he blasted her for claiming fans tune in to watch women’s basketball because of her and Clark. He called her claims envious, jealous and delusional.

On Sunday, Whitlock called out Reese for saying in the past that she is underpaid in the WNBA, a league losing millions per year. He blasted her for hating on the one player who could carry the W to profitability and using the racism card to stay relevant.

The scuffle between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark did not escalate as Clark turned her back on her rival. Aliyah Boston, stepping in to prevent Reese from retaliating, helped diffuse the situation.

Jason Whitlock called Reese’s “antics” boring, one that he claimed is causing fatigue among viewers.

Jason Whitlock once claimed Angel Reese’s claim to fame was taunting Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese said in June 2024 that she would go down in history as one of the reasons fans watch the WNBA. Many, including Jason Whitlock ridiculed her claims.

Whitlock gave his take about what made fans aware of Reese.

“She's not Michael Jordan, she's not Magic Johnson, she's not Larry Bird. She's someone who taunted Caitlin Clark on a big stage -- those are the facts.”
The taunting Whitlock referred to happened in the NCAA women’s basketball championship between LSU and Iowa. Reese brought out John Cena’s “You can’t see me” celebration to mock Clark. For Whitlock, it was the signature moment that made Reese a brief national sensation.

Over the past two years, Angel Reese has ridden that popularity to compete against Caitlin Clark. Jason Whitlock isn’t buying that narrative, calling Reese “nothing” without her rival.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
