"You're supposed to punch the bully in the face": Fever fans react as DeWanna Bonner seemingly ready to fight Mystics star for Sophie Cunningham

Veteran Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner stood up for teammate Sophie Cunningham after the latter was roughened up in their preseason game against the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Ad

The incident took place in the opening half of action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. While Cunningham was jockeying for position, she was tossed to the floor by Washington guard Brittney Sykes.

Upon seeing what happened, DeWanna Bonner immediately had her teammate's back, going right at the face of Sykes for the rough play she did.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans picked up what happened and let their thoughts known on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'ts sports you're supposed to punch the bully in the face, she's been disliked for her play," one fan suggested.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Every team out to get the Fever. Good thing we have feisty vets now!" a comment pointed out.

"We want the smoke #NowYouKnow," a Fever fan warned.

"MAD respect for Bonner! Class act!" a user gave DeWanna Bonner props.

"Mama Bear DB," another chimed in.

"Bonner about to change the culture," a comment highlighted.

Ad

"Fever got help 👀," one fan brought forth.

The Fever, who were without starting point guard Caitlin Clark (precaution for a leg issue), played catchup for much of the game but eventually hacked out a 79-74 overtime victory over the Mystics.

Cunningham led the way for Indiana in the win, coming off the bench to score a team-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds. Lexie Hull had 13 points and Kelsey Mitchell had 12.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham gives props to DeWanna Bonner for having her back

Sophie Cunningham was appreciative of what DeWanna Bonner did for her during the intense moment she had with Washington Mystics' Brittney Sykes in their preseason game on Saturday. She said it boded well for their team moving forward.

She spoke about it in the postgame press conference following the Indiana Fever's 79-74 OT win over the Mystics, highlighting how being tight as a group will be key for their success in the upcoming WNBA season.

Ad

Cunningham said:

"She had my back. And I think that's what it's all about... We have a huge target on our backs, I don't think that's a secret. So, making sure our locker room is like this [tight] and that'll naturally flow out onto the court, and I think you guys saw that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeWanna Bonner and Cunningham are among the seasoned players brought in by the Fever in the offseason to shore up their roster. The team is looking to build on a solid campaign last season, where they broke a seven-year playoff drought.

Indiana plays the Brazilian National Team in another preseason game on Sunday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More