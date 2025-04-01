"You're tiring" - NLE Choppa reveals first impressions of Cameron Brink at Steph Curry’s whiskey event

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, and LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink had NLE Choppa on their podcast, "Straight to Cam." However, this was not the first time that the WNBA player and rapper met. The first time they met was during an event that Steph hosted for his whiskey brand, Gentleman's Cut.

During his guest appearance on Monday, NLE Choppa was prompted by Brink to share his first impression of her.

"My first impression, I'm not gonna lie, it has to be like you were tiring," the rapper said. "I was like, 'She's so tall.'" (10:19-10:30)

Choppa also shared that he knew of Brink before that meeting due to how much he supported women's basketball.

Cameron Brink gained popularity even before she was in the WNBA. As a collegiate athlete at Stanford, she stood out with her skill, especially her defensive prowess.

Her interior defense was a key factor in Stanford winning a title in her freshman year. She built on that and also continued to improve her offensive game which earned her a lot of attention. Additionally, she is also a gold medalist in 3x3 competitions, having represented the USA internationally.

Cameron Brink hires NLE Choppa as a future stylist

Aside from her basketball talent, Cameron Brink has also become popular for her outfits. During NLE Choppa's appearance on "Straight to Cam," Brink asked if he'd come to watch the Sparks in the future. The rapper said yes, prompting Sydel Curry-Lee to take things a step further.

She asked Choppa to design a pregame outfit for Brink — to which the rapper agreed without hesitation.

He said that he'd go to work on it if he could have Brink's measurements and then proceeded to share his ideas.

"I feel like you would look great in black," NLE Choppa said.

Brink talked about wanting to dress in a more "androgynous" fashion, mixing masculine and feminine elements. However, she said that pants aren't her thing since they're hard to pull off.

Choppa replied, "I think you've got the perfect body and height, everything, to just be drip." (47:02-47:09)

With this commitment from the rapper, fans will have more than just Cameron Brink's return to action to look forward to. They can also look forward to her pregame fits designed by NLE Choppa.

