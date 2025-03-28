Cameron Brink drops wholesome reaction to Sydel Curry Lee's BTS pictures from duo's podcast

Sydel Curry-Lee has given her followers just a little behind-the-scenes glimpse of her podcast with LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink. She posted a series of images on her Instagram that captured the essence of their show, "Straight to Cam."

Curry-Lee shared mirror selfies that featured her, Brink and their producer, Joanna Smith. The images show that the light-hearted energy that the show exudes in their episodes extends behind the scenes when they aren't filming.

The post has garnered over 3,500 likes and several comments at the time of writing, including one from Brink, who did not need to use her words to express how she felt, instead allowing emojis to do the talking.

Cameron Brink's comment on Sydel Curry-Lee's post (Photo credits: @sydelcurrylee on Instagram)

Straight to Cam premiered on January 28 and has treated fans to weekly episodes. So far, they have aired nine episodes on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee have given glimpses into their lives. They also share nostalgic and hilarious stories about their childhoods. In these stories, NBA guards Steph Curry and Seth Curry are often featured.

Brink's parents are close with Dell and Sonya Curry. They met in college, while they were still at Virginia Tech and have continued that friendship. In fact, Cameron Brink and Steph Curry are godsiblings.

Cameron Brink gave an update on her injury on latest Straight to Cam episode

Cameron Brink's rookie season in the WNBA did not go quite as planned. The Stanford alum was on the court against the Connecticut Sun on June 18, 2024, when she tore her ACL.

Her rookie season came to an end after just 15 games. Fans who are curious about her road to recovery were given an update on Monday's episode of Straight to Cam.

Brink shared that she's in the eighth month of her recovery before sharing what she's been doing.

"This is the hardest part for me because I'm just finally starting to do the jumping, the running, the cuttings," Brink shared. "I went on a run the other day and I was running for four minutes on and then walking for one minute and when I tell you I've never been so gassed in my life. I'm not an athlete right now." (6:28-6:50)

Cameron Brink's rookie season barely gave fans a glimpse of what she was capable of. She played 21.9 minutes per game and averaged 7.5 points on a 39.8% shooting clip. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

What stood out in Brink's maiden year was her defensive prowess. In those 15 games, she averaged 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks. In total, she rejected 35 shots in her first season.

Brink's ACL injury not only cut her rookie season short, it also prevented her from playing in the inaugural Unrivaled season. She was one of the six original members of the Lunar Owls.

