Cameron Brink's mom Michelle Brink 'honors March Madness' with daughter's throwback Stanford highlights

Cameron Brink's mom, Michelle Brink, has been her daughter's number one fan since the LA Sparks star picked basketball. A former college basketball player herself, Michelle Brink made a special post on her social media in honor of March Madness, featuring her WNBA star daughter.

She reposted a post by @stanfordwbb on her Instagram story that featured Cameron Brink's mixtape from 2023. The video featured Brink's stellar blocks against her opponents and even bullying them under the basket.

"That’s what greatness looks like 👆," the caption read.

Take a look at the video.

Brink's mom reposted the post on her Instagram story and captioned it with a special message.

"This just popped up- had to share - In honor of March Madness," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@mbain1]

During her time with Stanford, Cameron Brink was arguably the best defensive player in the country. She won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year three times in a row. She was selected No. 2 overall by the LA Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Cameron Brink's mom Michelle Brink reacts to story of her fight with Sonya Curry

Cameron Brink's mom, Michelle Brink, and Steph Curry's mom, Sonya, have been friends since they were in college. The decades-long friendship hasn't been without rifts between them, especially in the beginning.

On Tuesday, when Kayla Nicole, who was the guest on the "Straight to Cam" podcast, asked Curry's sister Sydel if her mom could fight, she gave a hilarious anecdote of her mom fighting Cameron Brink's mom in college. Sydel said that despite her mom being much smaller in size compared to Michelle Brink, she won the fight.

"Yes, my mom fought her (Brink's) mom," Sydel said. "Our moms have been best friends for 40 years. Anyways, in college...something happened. I don't know what they were fighting about, and my mom was like, 'Shelly' (Michelle) and she got on the bed, jumped off the bed, grabbed Shelly around the neck from the behind."

"Shelly is like, 'Sonya get off of me' and like swinging her from side to side. I think my mom won though."

Later, Michelle Brink reposted the post from @straight2cam podcast's Instagram handle and hilariously claimed that it was false.

""False!!! 😂😂😂 It's a good story! @sacurry22," Michelle Brink wrote.

[Credit: IG/@mbain1]

Michelle Brink and Sonya Curry both attended Virginia Tech. While Michelle Brink played basketball, Sonya represented her college in volleyball. It was only during this time that Brink and Curry met Greg Brink and Dell Curry, whom they married later. Sonya and Dell Curry are currently divorced.

