Cameron Brink drops 3-word to Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee sharing adorable mom-daughter moment

Cameron Brink commented on her godsister and Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee's adorable moment with her daughter in a social media post. Sydel Curry, who is married to Damion Lee and is pregnant with her third child, posted two mirror selfies with her daughter, Daryn Alicia Lee, on Thursday, March 20.

In the first selfie, she posted a picture from 2023, when Daryn was just a few months old. She recreated the year-old moment after giving Daryn a bath.

"I am physically unwell! My girly, my only girly 🥹😍," Sydel wrote in the caption.

Cameron Brink was one of the first ones to comment on the adorable mom-daughter moment. The LA Sparks star reacted with several emojis.

"I am obsessed ❤️😢," Brink wrote in the comments.

Sydel Curry is the only sister of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. She married Lee in 2018 and they also have a son Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee. In December 2024, Sydel announced that she was pregnant with her third child.

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry discuss "young love" and marriage in 20s

Steph Curry's sister married Damion Lee in 2018 when she was 23 years old. Years later, after her marriage, Sydel spoke to Cameron Brink about her potential marriage to her fiance, Ben Felter, at 24.

When Sydel asked Brink if Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown was missing out on life when she got married at 21, Brink said that like Brown, she believed in young love.

"I believe in young love, I hope it works out for me," Brink said.

"We said in last week’s episode, I was married at 23, you’ll be married at 24," Sydell replied.

Sydel also hilariously added that she had a "h*e phase" at a point in her life for a few months but quickly realized that she was a "serial lover girl." When Sydel asked Brink if the WNBA star had that phase, she denied it.

"I really wouldn't say I did," Brink responded.

Sydel Curry added she is acquainted with some people in their lives who got married at an early age but never had any exploration phase in their lives and later got curious about not having explored much before settling with one person.

"They get little bit into their life and they are like 'dang what else is out there.'" (50:37-52:48)

In response, Cameron Brink quipped that like many others, she was happy with "one D" for the rest of her life.

