"I would bust it wide open": Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee leaves Cameron Brink in stitches after hilarious advice to $2,800,834 husband

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee gave a candid piece of advice to her husband Damion Lee which had LA Sparks star Cameron Brink in stitches. During the latest episode of the Straight to Cam podcast, Sydel and Brink discussed the most unexpected "cheat code" to winning a woman's heart.

Sydel kept it unfiltered, sharing that the simplest way for Damion, who plays for the Phoenix Suns on a one-year, $2,800,834 deal, to keep her happy is by sending her food whenever she’s hungry.

"Actually, I want to give him some advice. Send me food, when I say I'm hungry 'hey, there is food at the door.' I would bust it wide open," Sydel said. "If he just sent me food, I mean that's how easy it is."

Both Sydel Curry Lee and Cameron Brink couldn’t help but burst into laughter after Sydel’s blunt remark. The hilarious exchange quickly went viral, drawing reactions from Brink’s fiance Ben Felter and her mother Michelle Bain-Brink.

Felter playfully commented, "Smashburger inbound," while Michelle Bain-Brink added, "Bust it," further fueling the lighthearted moment.

(Credit: Straight to Cam/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Cameron Brink shares a close relationship with Steph Curry's family. In fact, Steph’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, are her godparents. The Sparks star has openly praised the influence that Steph and his brother Seth have had on her life.

Sydel Curry Lee on Damion Lee's play

Sydel Curry Lee is one of her husband Damion Lee’s biggest supporters. The high-profile couple spends much of their time in a long-distance relationship, especially during the grueling NBA season when Damion frequently travels with the Phoenix Suns. However, Sydel rarely misses an opportunity to cheer him on whenever he plays at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Recently, Steph Curry’s sister gave Damion a shoutout after he drained a 3-pointer against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. She shared the clip on her Instagram story, captioning it "Cmon now" as the Suns guard showcased his shooting touch from beyond the arc.

