Cameron Brink reveals hilarious DM exchange with rapper Tyler after inviting him to WNBA game: "So funny"

Cameron Brink shared a hilarious anecdote about rapper Tyler the Creator on Monday's episode of her podcast, "Straight to Cam." With co-host Sydel Curry-Lee and a family friend as a guest, the LA Sparks star shared the hilarious DM exchange with the rapper.

Brink revealed that she met the rapper in LA at Jon & Vinny's and had a great meal. The WNBA star revealed that while she was walking with Tyler, he hilariously said that he would show up for one of her games dressed as a cop.

In the later part of the segment, Brink said that she invited Tyler to attend one of her games, and he responded with a hilarious random photo.

"I actually DMed, I followed up coz like it would be so funny," Brink said. "I would love if he came to a game and I DMed him and he responded with the most random photo...he was like when time freeze up, I will." [Timestamp 48:40]

Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks will start their 2025 season with a preseason game against the newly added Golden State Valkyries on May 7 at Chase Center.

Cameron Brink gets honest about Sparks hiring male practice players

The LA Sparks announced earlier this month that they would hold tryouts for male practice players in Los Angeles. While WNBA teams have long been doing this, this is the first time that Cameron Brink will face a new kind of reality.

Brink, who had previously practiced with male college players, found the idea icky. In a confession during their podcast, she told her godsister Sydel Curry-Lee.

"I guess my confession is, I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said.

However, Cameron Brink wasn't uncomfortable with the idea of practicing with the male players but with the comments she read on the social media post. Brink implied that the comments were a bit creepy toward her and her teammates.

"All the comments are like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down.' Or something about Rickea (Jackson), or something about Kelsey (Plum)."

The Sparks star vehemently said that she wasn't going to box out any player, even though she knew her coach wouldn't like it.

"Who are we trusting coming into this gym?" Brink added. "I'm not boxing anyone out. Lynne, our new coach, is gonna be screaming at me for not rebounding. But I'm not boxing out anyone."

According to the pamphlet released by the Sparks, the tryouts will take place at El Camino College in LA on April 12 next month.

