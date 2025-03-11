Cameron Brink's mom Michelle Brink in stitches over daughter's bizzare confession before Kysre Gondrezick & Sydel Curry

Cameron Brink was on the world stage even before she entered the WNBA. The LA Sparks star had already represented her country in the FIBA World Cup and was one of the biggest stars in college basketball. It would be fair to say that Brink lost the privilege of not being famous a long time ago, which also took away her privilege to act completely unhinged at times.

In conversation with her godsister Sydel Curry and free agent WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick on her podcast "Straight To Cam," Brink confessed that she wanted to go completely unhinged in Vegas and she would become anonymous by wearing a wig.

"I feel like, being in the public eye, I am missing out. I would love to go out in Vegas with a wig on and just like act completely unhinged. ...Short and sweet this week. I wanna go out and wear a wig, and be mysterious."

The Sparks star even chose a fake name for herself; "Cerry."

Watching her daughter make the wild confession in front of Sydel and Gondrezick, Michelle Brink, Brink's mom, was left in stitches. In the comment section, she reacted to the video with a series of emojis.

Michelle Brink's comment

Cameron Brink has always been very close to her mother. Brink got her basketball gene from her parents, who were both college basketball players at Virginia Tech. The LA Sparks player has previously admitted that she has a lot of things about her that she has picked from her mother, including her fashion sense.

Cameron Brink sends a wholesome message to boyfriend Ben Felter on their 4-year anniversary

On Monday, March 10, Cameron Brink and her fiance Ben Felter celebrated their four-year anniversary. The couple started dating when Brink was a freshman at Stanford, and since then, they have come a long way, supporting each other at every step.

The fiance of the LA Sparks star made a special anniversary post on his Instagram handle, posting a series of old pictures with Brink.

The WNBA star responded to Felter's post with an adorable message. She reposted Felter's post on her Instagram story and showered love in the caption.

"The love of my life!!! 🫶💌4️⃣," the WNBA star wrote.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Cameron Brink also made a special post dedicated to her boyfriend. On her Instagram story, she posted a wholesome picture of the couple holding hands and sharing a kiss on the swing with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

"my love @ben_da_felta happy 4 years," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter are already making preparations for their wedding. The WNBA star had recently revealed that while she was excited about her wedding, she was also stressed out, particularly because of the large guest list.

