6'4" Cameron Brink's mom Michelle Brink stunned over insane 7'6" athletes' record tipoff

Cameron Brink's mom, Michelle Brink, reacted to a post by her son Cy Brink, on social media. In his segment of "Athlete of the Day" on day 29, Cy chose Mamadou N'Diaye, a 7-foot-6 former Senegalese basketball player.

Ad

Cy revealed fun facts about the former UC Irvine basketball player, including that N'Diaye led his team in several categories, especially on defense. Interestingly, when N'Diaye faced Tacko Fall, another 7-foot-6 former Senegalese NBA player, during the tip-off against UCF, it became the tallest tip-off in college basketball history.

Ad

Trending

Cy and Cameron Brink's mother reposted the post on her Instagram story and captioned the post with five words.

"Tallest tip off in history 👀," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@mbain1]

N'Diaye declared himself for the 2016 NBA Draft but he went undrafted. He later joined the Golden State Warriors for the Summer League the same year. Subsequently, he was acquired by the Detroit Pistons but was later waived. N'Diaye never played in an NBA game.

Ad

Cy Brink has been randomly selecting athletes and sharing fun facts about them on his social media posts. Previously, he has shared fun facts about other college athletes, including his mother.

Cameron Brink credits her mom for her high fashion sense

In just one year in the WNBA, Cameron Brink has solidified her position as one of the top fashion athletes in the world. From signing deals with multiple fashion brands to appearing in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Brink's fashion journey has been notable.

Ad

But the LA Sparks star has a lot of people to thank, especially her parents. In a conversation on the "Richer Lives by SoFi" show, Brink said she grew up watching her mom get ready and the love for fashion was ingrained in her from childhood.

"I've always loved fashion," Brink said. "I'm bringing up my parents again. I promise I have other friends than my parents, but I grew up with an amazing mom that I would watch sit in her little vanity every morning and do her makeup and always put on a really chic outfit."

Ad

"So I think I just grew up with it ingrained in me and especially, being a tall girl, it was just kind of like this little side passion, like, 'Where can I find pants that are long enough?' 'Where I can find shoes?'"

"Look good, feel good, play good. I live by that," Cameron Brink added. (19:07 mark)

Ad

Cameron Brink also added that fashion is one of the ways that she expresses herself, be it before the game or for any casual outing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback