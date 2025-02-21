Cameron Brink's brother Cy Brink melts his mom and Sparks star with wholesome tribute

Cameron Brink's brother Cy Brink has been giving updates about his family to his followers on social media. In a video posted on social media on Friday, the brother of the LA Sparks of the WNBA star posted a tribute video for his mother, Michelle Brink, a former college basketball player herself.

Cy Brink shared highlights of his mother's achievements at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He noted that she topped the team in several statistics for the 1987-88 season. Additionally, Feb. 21 marked the 37th anniversary of her career-best performance.

"Hey hey for today's Athlete of the Day, we are doing something special," Cy said. "This is the inaugural entry in our series about a woman...It is about time and who better to ring that series than someone you may have already met... I call her something like I call her mom."

"Alumna of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University," Cy continued. "There is a whole lot I could tell you about this lady...during her senior season in 87 to 88. She was leading the team in ppg, rpg, field goal percentage and free throws. I could tell you about how today just by coincidence is the 37th anniversary of her career-high dropping 29 points on Florida State in the Metro Conference."

"But she is mom, that's pretty cool."

Cy Brink shared that his mother's alma mater recognized her in 2009 as a legend in women's basketball for her achievements as a college athlete. While Cy didn't share the full story of the events on that day involving his mother, Michelle, and sister, Cameron Brink, he assured his followers that he would reveal more details about the special occasion later.

Cameron Brink hails her parents for their influence on her fashion

Cameron Brink has never taken her style lightly. From entering and exiting the arena to attending games even when she has been injured. Brink has remained one of the biggest fashion faces in the league since the last year.

However, what fans see has much to do with her parents's influence on her. While appearing on Richer Lives by SoFi, Brink was asked where she got her style quotient. The LA Sparks star said that her mother largely influenced her style.

She also said that being a tall girl, a search for good fashion always remained inside her.

"I've always loved fashion," Cameron Brink said. "I'm bringing up my parents again. I promise I have other friends than my parents, but I grew up with an amazing mom that I would watch sit in her little vanity every morning and do her makeup and always put on a really chic outfit, so I think I just grew up with it ingrained in me and especially, being a tall girl, it was just kind of like this little side passion, like, 'Where can I find pants that are long enough?' 'Where I can find shoes?'"

"Look good, feel good, play good. I live by that," Cameron Brink added. (19:07 mark)

Since coming into the WNBA, Cameron Brink has collaborated with multiple fashion brands. She also appeared at Paris Fashion Week last year. Moreover, the Sparks star also appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last year.

