Cameron Brink's brother Cy Brink shouts out future brother-in-law and Boobie Feaster in special Valentine's Day message

Cameron Brink's brother Cy Brink has largely kept himself private despite the fame that his sister enjoys. On Friday, Cy made a hilarious social media post for Valentine's Day featuring Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, one of the top football prospects from Texas.

The LA Sparks star's older brother posted a video on his Instagram story, courtesy of his future brother-in-law Ben Felter.

"Happy Valentine's Day my brothers my other mothers. Got another special one for you now to commemorate the day of love, courtesy of the future brother-in-law Ben Felter."

In his Valentine's Day special post, he also talked about Eathen Feaster, a 5-star wide receiver recruit from DeSoto High School, Texas.

"So, couple of things about this guy, his name is Eathen Feaster or something else which I will explain in a few seconds."

[Credits: IG/@cybrink]

Cy went on to reveal in the video that Feaster was a great runner from a very young age. When he was in seventh grade, he finished the 100-m race in 11:20 seconds .

Cy Brink also revealed that Feaster is a top receiver in his 2027 class, however, on Feb. 14, he reclassified into 2026. It was Feaster's original name, Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, that Cy Brink thought fitted right for Valentine's Day.

"The other is that he was the top rated wide receiver in the class of 2027, yeah we are getting old, but the other day he just re-classed and when he re-classed up year to 2026, booking his special visit to USC and LSU, the world found out the name he actually goes by, which is Boobie Feaster."

Ben Felter also had an athletic college career at Stanford. He competed for four years with the rowing team and collected several honors.

Cameron Brink's finance Ben Felter showers love on WNBA star on Valentine's Day

Ben Felter and fiancee Cameron Brink are regulars when it comes to showering love on each other on social media. From posting pictures of a romantic getaway to dinner dates, the couple has decorated their social media handles with adorable and love-filled pictures.

Felter's Valentine's Day post for Cameron Brink was as wholesome as it could get. He made a series of posts on his Instagram story. A picture showed her fiance kissing Brink on the cheek, while another was an adorable childhood picture of the WNBA star.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my love," Felter wrote in the caption.

"Love you so much," he captioned another picture.

[Credit: IG/@ben_da_felta]

Brink also made a special post for Felter. She posted a meme on top that said:

"When I look at his baby pics and realize that i get to love that sweet boy who's all grown up now."

She posted several childhood pictures of Felter below the meme.

"my valentine," Brink wrote.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

In another IG story post, Cameron Brink posted an old picture of the couple after their engagement.

"Future hubby happy Valentine's Day I love you endlessly @ben_da_felta," Brink wrote.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter started dating in 2021. They got engaged in September 2024 in Paris.

