Cameron Brink’s fiance Ben Felter drops adorable throwback pic of Sparks star to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Cameron Brink's fiance, Ben Felter took a trip down memory lane and shared an adorable picture of the LA Sparks star on his Instagram handle. On Friday, Felter uploaded a childhood picture of Brink on his Instagram story to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Ad

The LA Sparks star's fiance expressed his thoughts on the picture in the caption of his upload.

"Love you so much," Felter captioned.

Ben Felter shares pictures with Brink on his IG story. (Credits: @den_da_felta/Instagram)

In his previous stories, the researcher for Stanford's Artificial Intelligence Laboratory shared a picture with Brink. In the picture, Felter shares a kisses Brink on the cheek and greets his fiance with a warm Valentine's Day wish in the caption.

Ad

Trending

In another story, he responds to the Sparks star's story featuring a selfie of them sitting in a car. Cameron Brink also shared childhood pictures of Felter on her Instagram story alongside a SpongeBob meme.

She accompanied her thoughts on her relationship in the caption of her upload.

"My Valentine"

Brink shares childhood pictures of her fiance on her IG story. (Credits: @cameronbrink22/Instagram)

Ben Felter and Cameron Brink are both Stanford University alums. They started dating in 2020, and Felter proposed to the LA Sparks star in September last year. They got engaged in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Ad

Cameron Brink lays down her honest feelings about Jimmy Butler and Shohei Ohtani flirting rumors

Cameron Brink has been very open about her romantic life and her relationship with her fiance, Ben Felter. However, despite this openness, she has been linked with Jimmy Butler and MLB star Shohei Ohtani in rumors based on her previous interactions with those athletes.

Ad

On the Jan. 30 episode of her podcast "Straight to Cam," which the LA Sparks star hosts with her god-sister Sydel Curry-Lee, Brink addressed her thoughts on the flirting rumors and being linked to other people despite presenting a clear stance on her relationship.

"People make that weird...so it's really like makes me not wanna go online and like read things coz it just makes me so uncomfortable," Brink said. "So I am like 'it's not like that... I mean at the end of the day, it's not that serious and I'm pretty indifferent about it [but] it's exhausting, it's annoying." (1:46)

Ad

Brink highlighted that she was a peer to other athletes and it is unnecessary to turn every narrative into a romantic angle when she interacts with other professional athletes. She also remarked that she was not the only one facing this issue, naming Angel Reese as another WNBA star who experiences the same problem.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback