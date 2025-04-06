"You're so tough omg" - Fever star Aliyah Boston pens heartfelt note for J'Wan Roberts after Houston's epic win over Duke

Aliyah Boston was ecstatic for Houston forward J'Wan Roberts after the Cougars' crazy comeback win over Duke in the Final Four on Saturday. Boston gave a shoutout to Roberts, who dropped a double-double in Houston's 70-67 victory. The Cougars face Florida in the national title game on Monday.

In a post on Instagram stories, Boston shared a graphic from the page of the University of Houston featuring Roberts. The 6-foot-8 big man finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Houston is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship.

"You're so tough omg. One more till the ring," Boston wrote.

Aliyah Boston shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @aliyah.boston on IG)

J'Wan Roberts is in his fifth year of eligibility and would love to cap off his collegiate career with a national championship. Roberts was a part of the 2021 team that lost to Baylor in the Final Four. Houston is back in its first NCAA title game since 1984.

The Cougars went to back-to-back title games in 1983 and 1984, led by Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. But why did Aliyah Boston give a shoutout to Roberts?

Boston and Roberts are both from the Virgin Islands. They were well-known back there, growing up taller than everybody else. Both had to transfer to the United States in high school to face better competition and get noticed by scouts.

Roberts moved to Texas and was noticed by Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who recruited the St. Thomas native in 2019. As for Boston, she went and lived in New England before playing at South Carolina from 2019 to 2023. She led the Gamecocks to the 2022 NCAA championship and was the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft.

Aliyah Boston back in Indianapolis to get ready for the 2025 WNBA season

After coming up short with Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled Finals, Aliyah Boston returned home to the United States Virgin Islands to relax and bask in the sun. She spent a week there before coming back to the mainland in Indianapolis on April 3 to begin workouts.

The Indiana Fever brought in a lot of reinforcement for the upcoming season, including veteran free agents DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner and Sydney Colson. The Fever also acquired Sophie Turner and Jaelyn Brown via trade, while also bringing back Kelsey Mitchell.

Boston is coming off a solid second season in the WNBA, averaging 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. She's one of the pillars of the franchise alongside Caitlin Clark.

