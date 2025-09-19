“Your boy might be outside again”: Shannon Sharpe teases courtside appearance as Caitlin Clark-sans Fever book mouthwatering playoff semis with Aces

Shannon Sharpe has teased a courtside appearance after expressing excitement for the semifinals matchup featuring the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces. The Fever defeated the Dream while the Aces defeated the Storm on Thursday, as both teams booked their tickets to the WNBA semifinals.
Speaking on Thursday’s episode of his “Nightcap” live stream with Chad Johnson, Shannon Sharpe praised the Aces and said that he might attend their upcoming games against the Indiana Fever.
“I might catch a game, your boy might be outside again,” Sharpe said. (Timestamp: 1:46:23)
Chad Johnson joked about Sharpe stepping outside, referencing Sharpe’s previous rejections of his invitations to go fishing or see a Frank Sinatra show. Sharpe stood his ground, saying he wished to see the Aces:
“I want to see A’ja, I want to see Chelsea.”
Sharpe is not wrong for wanting to see Chelsea Gray and Wilson in action. Both have been in stellar form for the Aces throughout the team’s first three playoff games. Wilson is averaging 25.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in three games. Gray is recording 6.0 points and 7.5 assists.
Shannon Sharpe picks A’ja Wilson to win 2025 WNBA MVP
Continuing his conversation with Chad Johnson, Shannon Sharpe picked A’ja Wilson to win the 2025 WNBA MVP. Sharpe made a case for Wilson, citing her Co-Defensive Player of the Year win and her dominance throughout the season.
“She led the league in scoring again, she’s second in rebounding, she is first in blocked shots, she is top-five in steals. She’s the best player. Hands down, she is the best player in the WNBA," Sharpe said (Timestamp: 1:45:33).
Sharpe did not shy away from praising Wilson and believes that she could be the greatest women’s basketball player ever by the time she retires. Wilson, a three-time MVP winner, averaged 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Aces this season.
She led the team to a 15-0 record during the second half of the regular season, helping them grab the second seed in the standings. Her only competition and perhaps the favorite for MVP this season is Napheesa Collier, who led the Minnesota Lynx to the best record in the league, averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.