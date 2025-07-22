  • home icon
"Your editing & cropping skills are really good" - Caitlin Clark adorably teases boyfriend Connor McCaffery as he highlights Butler coaching milestone

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:16 GMT
"Your editing & cropping skills are really good" - Caitlin Clark adorably teases boyfriend Connor McCaffery as he highlights Butler coaching milestone. [photo: @connor_m30/IG, @patrickmccaffery22/IG]

Caitlin Clark continues to interact with boyfriend Connor McCaffery on Instagram. On Monday, the Butler Bulldogs assistant coach shared a photo of his progression from Year 1 to Year 2 on the job. McCaffery highlighted coaching his younger brother, Patrick McCaffery, in the pictures, one that included a heartwarming embrace between the two.

Clark promptly reacted with heart emojis to the photos. The Indiana Fever superstar added to her comment:

“your editing and cropping skills r really good😆”
Caitlin Clark reacts to Connor McCaffery's IG photos on Monday. [photo: @connor_m30/IG]

The first photo showed Connor giving instructions to Patrick, who sat intently soaking in the pointers. In the second picture, the brothers embraced following the younger McCaffery’s final collegiate game. After spending five seasons in Iowa, four as Connor’s teammate, Patrick closed his career in early April after the Bulldogs lost 100-93 to the Boise State Broncos.

Patrick finished that game with 13 points, two assists and one rebound. He shot 5-for-10, including 3-for-5 from behind the arc. The second-round loss prompted the emotional moment shared with his coach and elder brother Connor, who re-posted that moment on Instagram.

Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, has another younger brother on Butler roster next season

Caitlin Clark was a regular in Butler Bulldogs games to cheer for her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. She was also a big fan of Patrick McCaffery, who transferred from Iowa to play his final collegiate season for his brother.

While Patrick will no longer suit up for the Bulldogs, Clark has another McCaffery brother to cheer for next season. The youngest son of Fran McCaffery, Jack McCaffery, will start his collegiate career under the wings of assistant coach Connor at Butler.

CBS reported in July 2024 that Jack had offers from Bryant, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest but chose Butler. The four-star prospect becomes the first McCaffery not to play for Fran in college basketball.

Iowa’s loss is Butler’s gain. Like last year, Caitlin Clark will be rooting for two McCafferys when the Bulldogs begin their campaign next season.

Edited by Michael Macasero
