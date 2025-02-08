Sydney Colson signed with the Indiana Fever on Thursday, adding to what has been a stellar offseason for the team. When fans heard about what encouraged Colson to join Caitlin Clark in Indiana, they expressed their appreciation to the players who pushed Colson their way.

During an Athletes Unlimited broadcast, reporter Emily Proud revealed that Colson had conversations about the Fever with Clark's former teammate Kate Martin, as well as current Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who signed a one-year, $249,244 contract(according to Spotrac) this offseason. She mentioned that both had good things to say about the team and its culture.

"Just wanted to be somewhere that wants to win with a huge focus on culture," Proud reported on Colson's free agency desires. "She said she heard some good things about Caitlin Clark from her Aces teammate Kate Martin as well. So that made the decision easy."

Proud also mentioned that Sydney Colson reached out to former Athletes Unlimited teammate Mitchell first about joining the Fever this offseason. Colson's decision makes the Fever's roster that much stronger as they welcome in multiple free agents this offseason, highlighted by Colson, Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.

Fever fans have had a lot to cheer about, and they took to Twitter to thank both Mitchell and Martin for speaking so highly of Clark and their team, attracting free agents to play alongside the rising star.

"Wait awe 🥹 " another fan said, appreciating the story.

"This is a lovely insight into how Syd made her decision," a fan pointed out.

"I can't wait to see Sydney Colson adapt to Midwest Indy culture(sports) and focus on winning," said one fan excitedly.

"So Kate is the reason for the season. Funny that aces goal is to get Kate to help w rating and sales and then she proceeds to help the team be elsewhere," another fan joked.

"Ok Kate!! Talking up CC!" said one fan about Martin's positive words about Clark.

What does Sydney Colson bring to the Indiana Fever?

Sydney Colson brings championship experience to the Fever, being a part of the Las Vegas Aces teams that won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. Colson hasn't played many minutes per season throughout her 10-year career, but her teammates have spoken highly of her during her time in Las Vegas, Chicago and Minnesota.

If nothing else, Sydney Colson is another veteran that the Fever have added to their roster to help navigate the team through the season. The Fever is still centered around superstar guard Caitlin Clark, but the ancillary pieces they added this offseason, including Colson, could have a big part to play in an extended playoff run.

