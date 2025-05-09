"Your story is far from over": Aces undrafted rookie Deja Kelly comforts Harmoni Turner with touching message after waiver

Unlike Harmoni Turner, Deja Kelly went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, within a month, the two players found themselves on the opposite side of the fence when the Las Vegas Aces waived Turner on Wednesday.

But love and appreciation for each other's stories weren't lost between Turner and Kelly. On Thursday, Turner penned a heartfelt message for Kelly on X.

"I’m so happy for Deja Kelly! Her story is a testimony man! Keep killing it girl ❤️," Turner tweeted.

Comforting Turner, Kelly replied with encouraging words for her now-former teammate.

"So is yours! Your story is far from over! Keep going! 💗," Kelly wrote.

The Aces selected Turner with the 34th pick in the draft. Las Vegas waived her and Queen Egbo on Wednesday, as WNBA teams prepare their roster for the upcoming season. The former Harvard Crimson guard averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in four collegiate seasons.

On the other hand, Kelly went undrafted but was signed by the Aces for the training camp. Kelly has had an impressive camp for the Aces. But the preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury might have opened the big door for her.

Deja Kelly shines in Aces' preseason win, hitting the game winner

Deja Kelly was the star of the Las Vegas Aces' preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. The Aces rookie took just 13 minutes to score her 15 points, including the game-winner. Kelly shot 71.4% (50.0% from beyond the arc).

The Aces rookie scored her first point with just less than four minutes in the third quarter. Her first four points came from free throws. She ended the period with seven points. She scored the last seven points for the Aces to steal the game away from the Mercury.

She evened the score at 79 with over a minute left in the game. After the Mercury took a three-point lead, Kelly answered with a pull-up jumper to cut the lead to one. She gave the Aces the lead after a bad turnover from the Mercury, with just 20 seconds remaining.

The Mercury answered with a quick putback from Kathryn Westbeld to take an 84-83 lead. In the following possession, Kelly's step-back jump shot sealed the victory for Las Vegas.

