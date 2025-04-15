Yvonne Ejim's 4-word immediate message after being drafted by Caitlin Clark’s Fever

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Yvonne Ejim was among three draftees selected by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night. After selecting Ejim, the franchise made an announcement in an Instagram post.

Ejim reposted it with a four-word message.

"I'm so ready Indiana," Ejim wrote.

Yvonne Ejim's IG story (via @_yvonnee_/Instagram)

Ejim enters the WNBA as the 33rd pick off the back of an impressive senior year in college, where she clinched several accolades as part of Gonzaga. In 2024 and 2025, she was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Ejim also led the WCC in scoring, dropping 670 points and averaging 19.7 points per game. The 6-foot-1 forward eventually wrapped up her college career with a second consecutive selection to the 2024 All-WCC First Team.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever also drafted two other players: Florida State star Makayla Timpson with the No. 19 pick and South Carolina's Bree Hall with the No. 20 pick.

Indiana Fever GM happy with the selection of Yvonne Ejim

Indiana Fever executive Amber Cox had nothing but admiration for Yvonne Ejim after selecting her in this year's draft. After the event, Cox said her selection aligned with the team's broader objectives heading into the 2025 season.

"At 33, picking up Yvonne out of Gonzaga, a really versatile player," she said. "Great face up game and brings just a different look in that post when you’re thinking about somebody who can play back to the basket.

"Really high motor, defends really, really well. So again, the name of the game here tonight is to continue to shore up our defense, continue to bring in more versatility, and add more weapons to this potent offense."

Ejim and her fellow rookies will now set their focus on competing for roster spots ahead of the new season. The Fever will open their 2025 season against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

