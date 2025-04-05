"Zero doubt" - Caitlin Clark lauds FGCU's Raina Harmon head coach decision

Caitlin Clark didn't mince words when praising former Iowa Hawkeyes assistant coach Raina Harmon. After eight years with the Big Ten team, Harmon took on a new challenge as she became the new head coach of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles women's basketball team.

Upon her arrival to the squad, FGCU's official X/Twitter account shared a message on Friday of Clark talking about her former coach's impact on her and her old teammates.

"Coach Raina has the unique ability to be able to recognize elite talent, but also recognize unbelievable character. She will continue to develop young women into great players- but also great leaders. I have zero doubt she will be successful and FGCU made a phenomenal hire," Caitlin Clark said.

Raina Harmon replaced Chelsea Lyles after only one season with the Eagles. The bar is high for the Detroit native, as Lyles won the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament championship last season.

During her eight-year tenure, Harmon helped the Hawkeyes to a 208-63 record, eight NCAA tournament appearances and five Big Ten Conference championships. She helped develop several players, including Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, who had a close relationship with Harmon.

Hawkeyes head coach Jen Jensen also took to X to share a message to Harmon.

"While it’s hard to see @Raina15 leave, I couldn’t be happier for her! She’s worked hard for her opportunity & she’s going to be a great Head Coach at Florida Gulf Coast! We❤️you,Raina & we’re so proud of you! Keep being you & always remember…Once a Hawk, Always a Hawk!🖤💛#Family"

Caitlin Clark's former teammate Kate Martin explained how important Raina Harmon was for her career

Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark are the two most recent Iowa players coached by Raina Harmon who made it to the WNBA. The Golden State Valkyries star shared that Harmon was one of her biggest supporters early in her career.

Besides celebrating the news with an Instagram story on Friday, Martin said in an interview with the Des Moines Register last year that Harmon helped her believe in herself.

“The fact that she believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself is a credit to who she is," Martin said. "… Pretty cool she thought that, back when I felt like I was doing nothing for the team. Now, here I am.”

With the help of Raina Harmon, Martin was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in the second round in 2024 and was selected by the Valkyries in the WNBA expansion draft in December.

