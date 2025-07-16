"Zero empathy for her since she arrived": WNBA analyst issues passionate Caitlin Clark statement against Fever star's critics

Even before arriving in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has been on the receiving end of criticism aimed at her personal and professional attributes alike. The criticism has gone to another level upon Clark's entry into the pro ranks — and one media veteran isn't too happy with that.

On Wednesday, content creator and broadcaster Robin Lundberg — whose media credentials include Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and CBS Sports — went on X to give the Indiana Fever guard's naysayers a piece of his mind.

"The way Caitlin Clark has broken people’s brains needs to be studied. There’s been zero empathy for her since she arrived in the WNBA," Lundberg tweeted.

Lundberg's post comes on the heels of Clark placing ninth in the player vote during the WNBA All-Star selection process, despite getting more fan votes than anyone else in the league. In recent weeks, Clark has also been criticized for being a "flopper" amidst the tremendous physicality being displayed by opposing defenders.

Lundberg, whose social media posts are filled with supportive words for the Fever star, shared a different take on the physicality issue after Clark's altercation with Connecticut Sun players last month.

"While teammate Sophie Cunningham certainly had her back and Clark got her lick back on the court like she always does, it's past time that the WNBA and its officials get a handle on how things with Clark are called," Lundberg said in an Instagram post.

Posts like these from Clark supporters like Lundberg serve as a counterpoint for the CC vitriol online. As Clark fights to regain her rhythm in an injury-riddled sophomore season, both the criticism and the warm reception will spread all across social media.

Caitlin Clark draws support from fellow WNBA star: "It's inhumane to expect people to be perfect"

Lundberg isn't the only sports personality who has come out in support of Clark in recent weeks. During a media availability late last month, Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers praised Clark for her approach to adversity.

"She handles it with grace, the pressure she's put on every single night to perform at the level that she does," Bueckers said of Clark. "It's inhumane, really, to expect people to be perfect."

Bueckers, of course, can relate to Clark when it comes to expectations thrust upon a top draft pick. While Bueckers has expressed support for Clark in this instance, they'll be squaring off once again at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game this Saturday.

