"Next up WNBA chip" - Fans react as Caitlin Clark's new Fever teammate Natasha Howard wins Turkish Cup with dominating display

WNBA fans celebrated Natasha Howard's success with the Cukurova Basketbol of the Turkish Super League. The veteran, who signed with Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever in February, won the Turkish Cup after an 85-64 win against Emlak Konut on Sunday, adding another trophy to her resume.

The 33-year-old Howard is a three-time WNBA champion, once with the Minnesota Lynx and twice with the Seattle Storm.

Once fans learned about Howard's latest success and her stat line (14 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 4-of-7 from the field), it didn't take long for them to predict Howard will be as successful in her return to the Indiana Fever.

Many fans foresaw another championship for Howard now that she'll share touches with Caitlin Clark.

"First the Turkish cup next up wnba chip 😌🤞," one fan said.

"Natasha Howard is a Turkish Cup Champion!" another fan wrote.

"Will Natasha Howard be the first W player to win a Turkish Cup, Commissioners Cup and WNBA Chip in the same year?" another fan wondered.

Others congratulated Howard and noted that she was joined by other WNBA players on her team.

"mj 😔 (Marine Johannes)mma i want her in Indiana 🤣🤣🤣," another fan said.

"Stacked team with Natasha and BC (Bridget Carleton)," another fan said.

After winning this championship, Natasha Howard and the CBK Mersin will start their quest for the Women's Basketball Super League title next Thursday when they clash with Nesibe Aydin for the first time. The second game of the series is scheduled for Saturday, March 29. Additionally, they will clash with Bourges in the EuroLeague Women on April 9.

Natasha Howard predicted she would return to the Indiana Fever

Before joining the Indiana Fever as a free agent, Natasha Howard wondered what it would be like if she returned to the team that originally drafted her into the W. On Feb. 4, the former Dallas Wings center reflected on her journey back to Indy.

“Like a whole 360. Like, I think I was talking to my wife about it. I'm like, ‘Babe, what if I go back to Indiana where I started? That would be crazy.’ Look where I'm at,” she said.

“So, I'm happy to be back as close to my family, friends. And unfinished business too,” Howard said.

Howard averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds with the Wings last season. Joining a team with talented passers like Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and now DeWanna Bonner can do wonders for Howard, as she aims to win another championship.

